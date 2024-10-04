BEYOBO, with Rs 1 Crore PAT in September, Ready to Export to 200+ Countries

PNN New Delhi [India], October 4: BEYOBO, the trailblazing cross-border commerce platform, has grown from its humble beginnings in 2019 with Rs5 lakh revenue to achieving Rs33 crore GMV and Rs1 crore PAT in September 2024, validated by consultant CA Gaurav Gupta. Focused on intelligent marketing and enabling global brand commerce across Borders, BEYOBO is now leading the charge to take thousands of Indian D2C brands to over 200 countries, starting with the UAE and USA. Not only that, BEYOBO has successfully completed pilot projects with major international marketplaces such as Bukalapak in Indonesia, Sastodeal in Nepal, Noon in Dubai, and Amazon.com in the USA. These pilots have proven to be a huge success, marking the beginning of BEYOBO's massive global expansion.

With ambitious goals of achieving Rs600 crore ARR by 2025 and Rs1000 crore+ MRR by October 2025, BEYOBO is gearing up for an IPO in 2026. This incredible journey wouldn't have been possible without the support of our exceptional team, investors, mentors, and board advisors.

BEYOBO is building the future of global commerce, one marketplace at a time.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)