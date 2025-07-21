Bharat Coating Technologies Charts a Sustainable Growth Path for Zinc Al Flake Coatings in India

VMPL

Punjab [India], July 21: Zinc Al flake coating is a cutting-edge corrosion protection technology made by layering microscopic zinc and aluminum flakes with a specialised binder. Applied at just 8 to 12 microns in thickness, it offers exceptional protection against rust and corrosion, often achieving between 500 and 1500 hours of resistance in salt spray tests, depending on the product's specifications, customer requirements and usage. While this coating system has been widely adopted across Europe for many years, in India, it still remains relatively new and underused. Bharat Coating Technologies, based in Punjab, is now taking the lead in introducing and expanding the reach of this efficient, high-performance coating process across Indian industries.

Bharat Coating Technologies has quickly established itself as one of the most promising names in the functional coatings sector. The company specialises in Zinc Aluminum Flake Coating, and also offers PTFE and Xylan coatings to cater to a wide range of industrial needs. From automotive and construction to renewable energy and agricultural machinery, their coatings are being used to enhance the durability and performance of critical components. What sets the company apart is its strong focus on consistency, surface quality, and timely deliveries, something customers across sectors have started to rely on.

At present, the company operates with a monthly capacity of 120 metric tons for Zinc Al Flake Coating. However, with increasing demand from across the country, Bharat Coating Technologies has committed to a significant expansion. Over the next six months, the company is aiming to scale its capacity to 250 metric tons per month. The move is backed not just by a market opportunity but by a growing awareness among engineers and manufacturers that zinc flake coatings are superior in both performance and environmental safety.

Traditional methods like hot dip galvanising and electroplating are still widely used in India. While effective in providing corrosion resistance, these methods come with high environmental and technical costs. Hot dip galvanising consumes enormous amounts of energy and produces harmful by-products, while electroplating often involves hazardous chemicals and provides inconsistent results, especially on threaded or complex parts. Zinc flake coating, on the other hand, is more precise, cleaner, and far more eco-friendly. It does not cause hydrogen embrittlement, it allows for full coverage even on complex surfaces, and it achieves excellent results with significantly thinner layers.

One of the key enablers of Bharat Coating Technologies' success is its sourcing relationship with Green Cotech Private Limited. While the two companies operate independently, Green Cotech plays a crucial role in supplying high-performance, compliant coating materials that meet global standards. Behind this strong partnership is Adab Bhandari, whose long-standing commitment to sustainable chemistry and green technology has influenced how Bharat Coating Technologies approaches its formulation and sourcing strategies. This collaboration has enabled the company to develop coatings that are not only high-performing but also environmentally responsible.

Bharat Coating Technologies works closely with its clients to meet diverse coating requirements. Depending on the application, the company offers coatings that meet 500, 1000, or even 1500 hours of salt spray resistance. Whether it is for fasteners in wind turbines or automotive components exposed to harsh environments, the coatings are tailored to suit real-world operating conditions. The results are long-lasting and reliable, all while reducing the ecological impact.

As part of its expansion strategy, Bharat Coating Technologies is also investing in infrastructure and workforce development. New production lines, advanced curing systems, and optimised workflows are being introduced to boost output and maintain lead times. The goal is to improve speed without compromising quality. For the end customer, this means timely deliveries and a more reliable supply chain, even for high-volume and urgent orders.

The company's production systems are backed by strong quality control. Each batch undergoes thorough testing for thickness, adhesion, corrosion resistance, and overall finish. The coatings comply with global environmental and regulatory standards, including RoHS and REACH, making them suitable not only for the domestic market but also for export-oriented businesses.

With India's manufacturing and infrastructure sectors on the rise, and the global push toward more sustainable industrial practices, Bharat Coating Technologies is in the right place at the right time. By offering advanced coatings that meet both performance and environmental benchmarks, the company is playing a crucial role in reshaping how corrosion protection is approached in India.

As the expansion plan takes shape and new capacities come online, Bharat Coating Technologies is poised to become one of India's leading names in sustainable surface treatment. Its focus on innovation, reliability, and environmental responsibility reflects a larger shift happening in Indian industry, one where quality and sustainability are no longer trade-offs but expectations. The journey ahead is promising, and Bharat Coating Technologies is ready to lead it.

