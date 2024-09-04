Bharat Leadership Excellence Awards 2024: Celebrating Visionary Leadership in India

PNN New Delhi [India], September 4: The Bharat Leadership Excellence Awards, hosted by The Leadership Federation, took place on August 30th, 2024, at the prestigious Roseate House Hotel in Aerocity, New Delhi, India. This event was a remarkable celebration of leadership, innovation, and excellence, marking one of the most significant gatherings of India's leading professionals across various industries.A Gathering of India's Finest The Bharat Leadership Excellence Awards brought together a diverse assembly of over 200 distinguished leaders, innovators, and visionaries from across India. The event aimed to honour individuals and organizations that have demonstrated extraordinary leadership and made significant contributions to their respective fields.

Recognizing Excellence and Achievement

The Chief Guest for the event was Colonel Ajai Lal - Founder - Forward Consulting, who delivered an inspiring address, emphasizing the 4 cornerstones of leadership and its importance in driving India's growth and innovation. The event featured prominent speakers, including Soumitra Saha - Managing Director, Country Head - Lumen India, Dhruv Sharma - Fmr. Additional Private Secretary to Union Minister (Govt. of India), Colonel Ajai Lal - Founder - Forward Consulting | TEDx Speaker | Coach, Dr. Ankoor Dasguupta - Advisory Board Member | DBA (Hon) | CMO, Lt. Gen. Ashok Shivane - Former DG Mechanised Forces - Indian Army | TEDx Speaker | Leadership Coach, Deepshikha Gupta - Group CEO & MD - Stalwart World, Kunwar Singh - Regional Head HR, South Asia - APL Logistics, Parthiban Ramasamy - Director - Vertical - T-Systems ICT India, who shared insights on leadership, innovation, and the future of their industries.

Distinguished Jury Members

The award winners were selected by an esteemed panel of jury members, including Robin Joffe, Managing Director - EMEA, Africa and South Asia, Frost & Sullivan (UAE, Saudi), Harish Padmanaban, Vice President - Site Reliability Engineering, JPMorgan Chase & Co (USA), Ankur Mehra, Consultant and Author, MetaCogX (India), Mohammed Al Mashroom, Founder & CEO, Dubai Euro Group (UAE), Suneeta Modekurty, Business Analytics, Data Science and GenAI Leader, Ramkumar Kirubanandam, Senior Domain Specialist - Telstra (Australia), Nilesh Yadav, Senior Finance Leader (USA), Prashant Kumar, Data Scientist II, BOLD (USA), Aniruddh Tiwari, Data Analytics Leader, GSSR Inc. (USA). Their expertise and insights ensured that the awards recognized the most deserving leaders in India.

List of Award Winners:

Dr. Rajiv Modi - Lifetime Achievement Award for contribution to the Pharmaceutical Industry Cadila Pharmaceuticals - Best-in-class Initiatives on Gender Diversity & Inclusion in the Pharmaceutical Industry in IndiaAakash Sharma - Emerging Business LeaderSweta Singh - Financial Literacy Educator of the YearRaheman Sayyad - Supply Chain Innovation AwardVSLS GLOBAL LOGISTICS SERVICES PVT LTD - Customer Satisfaction through Supply ChainBasappa Manappa - Excellence in financial operations & managementRohim Uddin - AI Entrepreneur of the YearHyTechPro - IT Leader in Digital TransformationNeeraj Garg - IT Visionary of the YearGaurav Shah - Excellence in Software Engineering and Renewable EnergyDivyashikha Gupta - Leadership Excellence AwardStalwart Sales Pvt Ltd - A Stalwart World Company - Innovation, ROI & Business Impact AwardSoumitra Saha - Visionary Leader of the YearParthiban Ramasamy - Strategic Business IT LeaderRabindra Karna - Excellence in Corporate LeadershipInnovatrix Wireless Pvt Ltd - Emerging Telecom Company Of The YearAjay Kumar Mohanty - Sustainable Leadership AwardThameem Ansari A - Operational Transformation LeaderNavtej Paul Singh - Excellence in Data Quality ManagementGSPANN Technologies - Outstanding IT Solutions ProviderLumen Technologies - Technology Leadership AwardRakhee Agrawal - HR Leadership AwardColonel Ajai Lal - Transformational Leadership Coach and Mentor of the YearSoftwin Logic Studio - Best ERP Solution Provider - Recognizing excellence in developing and delivering ERP solutionsRupesh kotwal - Excellence in Information Technology AwardArindam Chakrabarti - Marketing Excellence in Sustainability and Steel StrategyAPL Logistics (India) Pvt. Ltd - Leading Logistics Company of the YearKunwar Singh - HR Leadership AwardMinal Gupta - Young Achiever of The YearAmit Pandey - Growth Leader of The YearUpspir - Best New EdTech Company of The YearGunjan Punjabi - Inspirational Leadership of The YearDr. Ankoor Dasguupta - Global Coaching Influence of the Year- Leadership & CommunicationOmkar BN - HR Leadership AwardManish Balani - Influencer Impact AwardEcosmob Technologies Private Limited - Best Innovation in VOIP TechnologyLT General Ashok Bhim Shivane - Lifetime Achievement in Military Strategic Leadership and Nation BuildingVivek Sharma - Excellence in Multi-Industry LeadershipNEELAKAMAL MOHAPATRA - CTO OF THE YEARDr. Prof Dilip Nandkeolyar - Strategic Visionary AwardIMM Business School - Academic Leadership AwardManjul Mantri - Emerging Young Leader of The YearRG Stone Urology & Laparoscopy Hospital - Best Urology & Minimally Invasive Surgery HospitalVMC Management Consulting Pvt. Ltd (Vision 360) - Top Consulting Firm in SDG and Circular Economy AdvisorySanchita Gairola - Sustainability Leadership AwardPawan Malhotra - India's Textile Visionary of the Year - COO ExcellenceAnil Srivastava - Healthcare Industry Leadership AwardRamanjeet Mohanty - Strategic Visionary AwardTejaswee Tripathy - Top HR Leader of the YearPavani Mandiram - Laureate in L & DThirupathi Bandham - Laureate In HRSiemal Preet Singh - Laureate In ITShivani Narang - Laureate In MarketingDevya Patney - Laureate In HRRahul Singh - Laureate In HRDr Sanjeevv Khanna - Laureate in Learning and DevelopmentTara Chand Infralogistic Solutions Ltd - Excellence in Heavy Lifting and CranesEkaga Futuristics Private Limited - Leadership in Global Market ExpansionDr. Rajesh Mohan Rai - Mentor of The Year

Upcoming Events

Following the success of the Bharat Leadership Excellence Awards, The Leadership Federation is excited to announce its upcoming events, including the Middle East Asia Leadership Awards and Generative AI Summit in Dubai, UAE, on October 5th, 2024. Further events are planned for Mumbai, New York, Los Angeles, and Melbourne later this year.

Quote from Leadership Federation

"The Bharat Leadership Excellence Awards have truly highlighted the extraordinary leaders who are shaping the future of India. It is an honour to recognize such remarkable individuals and organizations. We are excited to continue our journey of celebrating leadership and innovation at our upcoming events," said Jessica Morgan, VP - Marketing at The Leadership Federation.

A Testament to The Leadership Federation's Vision

The Bharat Leadership Excellence Awards exemplify The Leadership Federation's commitment to fostering a culture of exceptional leadership in India. For more information and to participate in future events, visit The Leadership Federation's website https://www.theleadershipfederation.com or email them at Register@theleadershipfederation.com

