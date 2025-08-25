Bhartiya Skill Development University Welcomes New Batch with Grand Orientation (VIDYARAMBH 2025) Ceremony

NewsVoir

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], August 25: Bhartiya Skill Development University (BSDU), Jaipur, India's premier skill-based university founded on the globally acclaimed Swiss Dual System (SDS), hosted its Orientation Program for the incoming batch across all courses on 22nd and 23rd August 2025. The event marked the beginning of an inspiring journey for the students.

The program was aimed at introducing students to BSDU's transformative learning model, state-of-the-art infrastructure and its core philosophy of combining global standards with Indian values, while making them industry-ready from day one. The students were oriented about their academic curriculum, long-term industry internships and the unique opportunities BSDU offers to help them graduate with world-class skills, global employability and entrepreneurial vision.

Held at BSDU's sprawling 55-acre campus in Mahindra World City, the event brought together academic leaders, industry professionals and the faculty members. The orientation program underscored BSDU's strong commitment to inclusive growth and gender equity. The speakers also shared insights into the university's holistic and skill-based education model that actively promotes equal participation and leadership opportunities for the women in technical fields.

Delivering his remarks on the occasion, Dr. Shaikh Juned Saoud (Registrar & Off. President, BSDU), said, "In BSDU, we are convinced that education should go beyond books and classrooms. Our Swiss Dual System ensures that the students acquire practical skills in parallel to academic knowledge, thus becoming future-ready. This mindset is the starting point of their journey - a journey where they will be guided by industry professionals, trained on state-of-the-art equipment, and taught to think creatively. We look forward to this fresh batch grasping the opportunities before them and contributing positively towards India's skilled economy."

The event featured interactive sessions, campus tours, and student interaction programmes aimed at encouraging building of community, teamwork, and professional confidence.

BSDU remains a world standard in skill development, equipping young minds not only for employment, but leadership, innovation, and entrepreneurship - both in sync with India's growth narrative as well as global industry requirements.

Located in Mahindra World City, Jaipur, BSDU is solely focused on skill-based learning, balancing academic learning with extended industrial exposure. Providing internationally accepted infrastructure, equipment, and faculty strength, BSDU empowers its graduates with industry-mapped competencies and global employability skills. The university upholds inclusive excellence by ensuring gender balance and equal opportunities in all technical disciplines.

For more information, please visit ruj-bsdu.in.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)