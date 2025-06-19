Bhilwara Infotechnology Announces Strategic Spin-off of Talent Solutions Business into Texnere to Drive AI-enabled Workforce Transformation

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], June 19: Bhilwara Infotechnology Limited has announced the successful spin-off of its talent solutions (staffing) business into a newly formed company, 'Texnere India Pvt. Ltd. This strategic move is designed to accelerate innovation and expand global reach in the talent acquisition space by leveraging advanced artificial intelligence and technology.

With India's rapidly growing IT sector and the expanding Global Capability Center (GCC) ecosystem driving strong demand for agile, technology-enabled talent partners, Bhilwara Infotechnology is enabling sharper focus and greater specialization by creating Texnere as a dedicated entity. This will allow for faster, higher-quality, and more personalized hiring experiences for both clients and candidates.

Texnere will initially concentrate on permanent hiring and contract-to-hire solutions, with plans to expand into managed services across IT, HR, and finance operations over the next 6 to 12 months. The company will also introduce Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) services tailored for GCCs.

As part of this transition, Texnere has launched a digital platform for upskilling, reskilling, and internal mobility to support employee development.

Official Spokesperson of Bhilwara Infotechnology Limited, stated, "This strategic spin-off reflects our commitment to innovation and technology-driven business models that deliver long-term value. We are proud of the foundation we have built and confident that Texnere, under the leadership of Tej, will carry this legacy forward with a bold and future-ready vision."

Tej Bhat, CEO of Texnere India Pvt. Ltd., added, "Our mission is to combine AI and human expertise to create smarter, faster, and more human-centered talent solutions. We see technology as a tool that enhances human potential and improves every stage of the hiring journey."

Texnere will initially focus on the Indian market, with planned expansion into the USA and UAE. Its targeted sectors include IT services, technology companies, and Global Capability Centers.

This spin-off represents a significant milestone for Bhilwara Infotechnology Limited as it redefines its growth strategy and positions itself for continued success in a rapidly evolving industry.

Bhilwara Infotechnology Limited engaged in Talent Solutions is wholly owned subsidiary of HEG Ltd, a part of LNJ Bhilwara Group which is recognized as one of India's credible and influential conglomerates. Leveraging on its rich legacy spanning over six decades, the group has successfully diversified its portfolio, generating an annual revenue of USD 1.2 billion. From a humble beginning in the textiles sector, the group has expanded its presence in various sectors, including graphite electrodes, power generation, IT-enabled services, and power engineering consultancy, energy storage solutions, and skill development. At present, the LNJ Bhilwara group encompasses 22 companies across sectors, with 5 of them listed on the Indian stock exchanges. Its production units and corporate offices are spread across 41 locations in India, employing over 25,000 proficient workforce.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)