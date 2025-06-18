Bihar CM Nitish Kumar inaugurates Bhupatipur-Punpun elevated road, built by Afcons

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 18: Honourable Chief Minister Shri Nitish Kumar on Monday inaugurated the Bhupatipur-Punpun (NH-22) elevated and at-grade road section of the Mithapur-Mahuli-Punpun project. This important infrastructure development connects Bhupatipur/Sipara, Mahuli, and Punpun, significantly reducing travel time from nearly one hour to just 10 minutes. The project will provide enhanced ease of travel for lakhs of commuters and residents in the region.

The project has been executed by infrastructure major M/s Afcons Infrastructure Ltd and includes the construction of a 5 km elevated four-lane road, 10 km of at-grade four-lane road, and a 1 km ramp. The road is designed for a speed of 100 km/hr, offering a faster and safer commuting experience.

Phase II of the inaugurated stretch has been completed in just 19 months, ahead of the original scheduled completion period of 24 months, showcasing exceptional execution efficiency. The inauguration ceremony was held in the presence of Deputy Chief Ministers Shri Samrat Chaudhary and Shri Vijay Kumar Sinha, Road Construction Department Minister Shri Nitin Nabin, and several other dignitaries and officials.

One of the major challenges faced during the execution of the project was traffic diversion and transportation and erection of precast segments amidst heavy live traffic conditions. A total of 1,764 segments were erected to form 112 spans across the inaugurated section.

Other significant challenges included the widening of the existing carriageway from 7 meters to 17 meters, rehabilitation of affected residents, and the management of work in areas with high population density. Notably, for the congested Bhupatipur Up Ramp, an innovative solution was deployed using splice girders and monopole jack stressing methodology to ensure timely and effective completion.

About Afcons Infrastructure Ltd

Afcons Infrastructure Ltd is flagship infrastructure engineering and construction company of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group. It has a legacy of over six decades, with strong track record of executing numerous technologically complex EPC projects both within India and internationally. As per the latest ENR survey, Afcons is ranked in Top 140 international Contractors globally; 12th in Bridges and 14th in Marine & Ports.

