BIMTECH celebrates its Annual Student Fest, VIHAAN'25

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 3: Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH), one of India's leading business schools, successfully concluded VIHAAN'25, its annual management, cultural, and literary festival.

Over two days, the BIMTECH campus was abuzz with enthusiasm as students from across the country competed in 23 diverse competitions, showcasing talent, strategic thinking, and creativity. Participants from prestigious institutions such as IIT Delhi, IIT Roorkee, TAPMI, FORE School of Management, IIM Kashipur, IIM Jammu, and Delhi University made it a truly national-level fest.

At BIMTECH campus, VIHAAN'25 commenced with a grand inauguration, featuring the Lighting of the Lamp led by Dr. Mohammad Athar, Partner & Leader at PwC. This year's theme "Give Wings to Your Aspirations" inspired participants to push their limits, think innovatively, and take bold decisions. From strategic business challenges to artistic and cultural showcases, the event provided a holistic platform for students to explore, engage, and excel.

BIMTECH's clubs and conduits curated a diverse range of competitions at VIHAAN'25, challenging participants in problem-solving, managerial decision-making, creativity, and sustainability awareness. The flagship event, Best Manager, tested leadership across 10 rigorous rounds, while Crime Enigma 3.0 engaged detectives in a thrilling murder mystery. Sustainability took center stage with Sustainopoly and Ecolution, integrating CSR and a Model UN session.

Business acumen shone in StratVyuh 4.0, CosmoMogul, Deal Breaker 3.0, and Ecoinfluence, covering strategy, international trade, stock trading, and economics. Marketing enthusiasts battled in Dhindora, Hype Station, and Ad-Angles, testing branding, advertising, and creative storytelling. Finance and operations were highlighted in Fix Your Finance, The Assurance Arena, and Operatopolis 3.0, focusing on BFSI, financial literacy, and real-world business challenges.

On this special occasion, Dr. Prabina Rajib, Director of BIMTECH, shared, "VIHAAN is more than just a management fest; it is a dynamic learning experience that pushes students beyond textbooks and conventional academics. With talent converging from across institutions, it fosters confidence, strategic thinking, and creative problem-solving. By competing, collaborating, and showcasing their skills on such a grand platform, students not only overcome hesitation but also gain invaluable insights into their strengths and areas for growth, preparing them for the challenges of the real world."

Global Quest blended diplomacy with a treasure hunt, while Cognicioun'25 pushed participants' general knowledge limits. Artistic and cultural expression thrived in Bailamos, Goonj, War of Bands, and Legends of Hidden Tale, showcasing dance, music, and storytelling. Synergy Circuit emphasized team-building through interactive games, Data Vishleshan tested analytical prowess, and Dual Perspective encouraged visual storytelling through photography. With innovation, strategy, and skill at their core, these events celebrated intellect, creativity, and collaboration.

Dr. Manosi Chaudhuri, Convenor of Vihaan, shared that Vihaan was powered by Unstop and the event's success was amplified by the generous support of Title sponsor Pilot Pen India, Associate Partner MCX, and other sponsors like Nevada Waters, Burgrill, Chai Garam, Belgian Waffle, Chandrakala, Rice Box, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, Skilled Sapiens, Dennison, StockEdge, SuperDogs, KUHOO, M S Finline, HSSC India, Nura, Safexpress and media partner StartupNews, ensuring a seamless experience.

With intense strategy battles, artistic showcases, and unforgettable musical moments, VIHAAN'25 embodied the spirit of competition, creativity, and camaraderie. As the curtains close on this spectacular edition, anticipation for VIHAAN'26 is already building, promising an even bigger and more thrilling celebration next year.

Inspired by its founders Late Basant Kumar Birla and Sarala Birla, BIMTECH pioneered innovative programs like PGDM, PGDM-International Business (IB), PGDM-Retail Management (RM), and PGDM-Insurance Business Management (IBM), nurturing individuals into global leaders. Also, BIMTECH is now AACSB accredited, joining the Ivy League of Top Globally Recognized B-Schools. Fostering a symbiotic relationship, the institute excels in management education, supported by its globally placed robust network of over 8000 alumni.

