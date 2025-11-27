Bisleri International Secures Two-Year Partnership as Official Beverage Partner of the TATA Women's Premier League

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 27: Bisleri International, India's leading packaged drinking water brand, is gearing up to power India's exciting women's sporting league, the Tata Women's Premier League, as its Official Beverage Partner for the next two seasons.

Launched in 2023, the Tata Women's Premier League has rapidly elevated the visibility and aspirations of women's cricket in India, uniting top domestic and international talent on one premier stage.

Commenting on the bid win Jayanti Khan Chauhan, Vice-Chairperson, Bisleri International, said, "We at Bisleri are proud to partner with the TATA Women's Premier League as Official Beverage Partners for the next two years. Excited to witness this exceptional generation of women cricketers from across the world championing an indomitable spirit for sporting excellence."

BCCI Secretary, Devajit Saikia added, "Tata WPL is built on a vision of excellence, opportunity, and world-class sports entertainment. Bisleri, our new partner, brings exceptional value and diverse strengths to this ecosystem. This partnership will play a critical role in shaping the fan experience and supporting the growth of women's cricket."

The tournament, which is set to kick-off from January 2026, will be amplified through limited-edition packs, followed by strong on-ground visibility via visicoolers and iceboxes in team dugouts, while also engaging fans with in-stadium hydration support. The brand is further exploring experience-led interventions and a roll-out of exciting digital content to extend the excitement beyond the stadium.

Bisleri International today has one of the largest sports marketing portfolios across India and the UAE, with 60+ associations across various genres of sports - cricket, hockey, tennis, badminton, marathons, rugby, table tennis, golf, and more. This association further strengthens Bisleri's growing presence in the sports ecosystem, reinforcing its dedication to fostering a culture of fitness, resilience and hydration excellence for athletes and fans alike.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)