Bisleri Vedica Rejoins Lollapalooza India 2026 For A Fourth Consecutive Year

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 23: Bisleri International's premium beverage category, Bisleri Vedica, returns as the Hydration Partner for Lollapalooza India 2026, marking its fourth consecutive year of association with the festival since its inaugural edition. At large scale live events, access to drinking water is fundamental to the overall fan experience, making hydration central to the festival planning. Through this long-term partnership, Bisleri Vedica continues to integrate hydration seamlessly into the cultural fabric of the festival, where music, movement, and shared moments come together.

Led by Bisleri Vedica, the on-ground presence will feature Vedica branded water selling carts positioned across key festival zones, along with the brand's signature helium balloon activation, handed out free of cost and designed to move with festivalgoers throughout the day, giving consumers an immersive experience. Supporting this, Bisleri will ensure uninterrupted access to safe drinking water through free hydration stations, while under #LollaForChange, Bisleri Bottles for Change will drive sustainability efforts with recycled benches, plastic collection points, and on-ground recycling support, reinforcing responsible consumption and waste management across the venue.

Commenting on the association, Samradha Tibrewala, Head - Partnerships and Revenue, BookMyShow, said, "From our very first edition, free and easy access to drinking water has been non-negotiable for us at Lollapalooza India. As the festival has grown in scale and intensity, ensuring hydration at every touchpoint has remained central to how we design the fan experience. Long-standing partners like Bisleri make this possible, helping us deliver hydration at scale, responsibly and seamlessly, year after year."

Commenting on the association, Tushar Malhotra, Director of Sales and Marketing, Bisleri International, said, "Lollapalooza India is a high energy cultural space where hydration plays a critical role in enabling the overall experience. Over the years, our roles have remained clearly defined. Bisleri ensures hydration at scale, Bottles for Change enables responsible plastic management, and Bisleri Vedica brings a premium, culture-led presence that audiences recognize and engage with. Together, we focus on making hydration an integral part of the festival experience."

Now in its fourth year, the Bisleri Vedica and Lollapalooza India partnership reflects a sustained, culture first collaboration that brings together premium engagement, access at scale, and sustainability in a way that feels natural and relevant to today's festival audiences.

About Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd.

With a legacy of over 50 years, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd has grown to become one of the largest premium beverage businesses in India. Being the makers of the country's largest-selling packaged drinking water, Bisleri follows a stringent process of 114 quality tests and a 10-stage purification. It remains true to its core value of providing consumers with pure, safe and healthy water.

Bisleri International has a strong presence with 128 operational plants and a robust distribution network of over 6,000 Distributors and 7,500 Distribution Trucks across India and neighbouring countries. It offers a range of beverages that are produced for all occasions. Whether it is the promise of goodness, trust, and purity with Bisleri Mineral Water or a daily dose of health offered through Vedica Himalayan Spring Water. Besides, Bisleri International has ventured into fun-filled refreshments with a diverse range of carbonated drinks available in multiple flavours, such as Pop, Rev, Limonata and Spyci Jeera. These Bisleri products are also available on the e-commerce platform - Bisleri @Doorstep. This D2C platform reassures customers that they will receive a safe and uninterrupted supply of their most trusted brand at their doorstep.

The core values of Bisleri International lie in yielding growth and embedding sustainability by being responsible in all aspects of the business. The organization has unveiled Sustainability 2.0 with Bisleri Greener Promise that focuses on creating greener future for all through implementing initiatives under the program of recycling, water conservation and sustainability.

For more information on Bisleri International, our people, brands, and OSR initiatives, visit www.bisleri.com.

