Blend of Divine and Purity - MMTC-PAMP Launches Purest 24K Ram Lalla Gold Bar

NewsVoir New Delhi [India], September 23: MMTC-PAMP, India's only London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) Good Delivery gold & silver refinery, is proud to announce the launch of the purest 24K gold Ram Lalla bar at 99.99%+ purity. Featuring 3D imagery of the Ram Lalla and the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya, this gold bar pays homage to the devotion of many customers and investors with the finest Swiss Craftsmanship. Lord Ram is a revered Hindu deity in Indian culture, who embodies virtues such as courage, justice, and humility. He symbolizes the triumph of good over evil and serves as a model for righteous living. This 10-gram gold bar reflects his ethos by being minted from the purest gold with a positive weight tolerance.

The Ram Lalla bar is not just a precious metal investment; it's a piece of history commemorating the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya as well as the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla in January 2024. Lord Ram is celebrated for righteousness, justice, and moral integrity with his epic journey, chronicled in the revered scripture Ramayana which serves as a timeless testament to the triumph of good over evil and the enduring power of faith and devotion.

With the launch of this 24K purest Gold Ram Lalla Bar, Vikas Singh, Managing Director and CEO at MMTC-PAMP said, "This Ram Lalla bar is a testament to our commitment to excellence and our deep respect for Indian culture and traditions. Our latest purest gold Ram Lalla bar comes on the back of popular demand from our silver edition. We are honoured by our customers who have retained their faith in us and we hope this bar uplifts their faith and becomes a part of their family for generations to come."

MMTC-PAMP's Ram Lalla Gold bar embodies the essence of this sacred connection, offering devotees a tangible symbol of their faith and devotion. Meticulously crafted to the highest standards of purest gold at 99.99+% purity, with the Finest Swiss Craftsmanship, customers can trust the authenticity and value of each bar. The Ram Lalla Silver Bar is a timeless symbol of devotion and spirituality, making it an ideal and cherished memento for many occasions. More information on MMTC-PAMP products can be obtained from MMTC-PAMP's exclusive stores, leading jeweller partners, online marketplaces like Amazon and Flipkart, or directly from MMTC-PAMP's website: shop.mmtcpamp.com.

Every product created by MMTC-PAMP goes through a rigorous purification process to ensure 999.9+ purity of the metal. To validate the authenticity, every MMTC-PAMP product carries a unique number and comes packaged in Assayer Certified Minted Cards. Each gold and silver product bought from MMTC-PAMP offers positive weight tolerance, which guarantees that every coin or bar one buys weighs more than the listed weight, ensuring customers receive the highest value for their investment.

A joint venture between Switzerland-based bullion refinery, PAMP SA, and MMTC Ltd., a Miniratna and Government of India Undertaking. MMTC-PAMP is the only LBMA-accredited gold & silver good delivery refiner in India and is accepted across global commodity exchanges and central banks. The company seamlessly marries Swiss excellence with Indian insights. MMTC-PAMP India Pvt. Ltd. is internationally recognized as an industry leader in bringing global standards of excellence to the Indian precious metals industry.

MMTC-PAMP has received several awards since its inception from local and global industry bodies for Refining, Brand and Sustainability. Notably, MMTC-PAMP is India's First Precious Metals Company to have Science-based Emissions Reduction Targets Approved by SBTI. Recognized by the Asia and India Book of Records, MMTC-PAMP is acclaimed as the country's only brand providing the purest gold and silver coins and bars with 999.9+ purity levels and positive weight tolerance to consumers. Adding to its laurels, MMTC-PAMP was honoured as India's Most Trusted Brand of the Nation at The Brand Story- Indian Brand and Leadership Conclave & Awards, 2024.

