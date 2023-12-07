Blink Digital Backed Girls Will Be Girls to Have World Premiere at Sundance Film Festival 2024

BusinessWire India

Paris [France]/ Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 7: Blink Digital, a full-service independent digital advertising agency, is thrilled to announce the world premiere of its co-produced film, 'Girls Will Be Girls', at the prestigious Sundance Film Festival 2024, to be held from 18th to 28th January 2024. The film, written and directed by debutant Shuchi Talati, has been selected to participate in the highly anticipated World Cinema Dramatic Competition.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The film, 'Girls Will Be Girls' unfolds within the walls of an elite boarding school nestled in a small Himalayan hill town in northern India. The narrative revolves around Mira, a 16-year-old girl, whose journey of self-discovery and rebellion is intertwined with her mother's own unfulfilled coming-of-age experience.

Acclaimed Malayalam actor Kani Kusruti is playing one of the leads and the film also marks the debut of emerging actors Preeti Panigrahi and Kesav Binoy Kiron who also have lead roles.

Speaking about the development, actress and Producer Richa Chadha said, "Girls Will Be Girls is not just a film; it's an emotional journey, a poignant narrative that reflects the struggles and triumphs of womanhood. Collaborating with Blink Digital and bringing this story to Sundance is a testament to the power of storytelling and the importance of diverse voices in cinema. We are thrilled to unveil our creation to the world at such a prestigious platform."

Sharing his thoughts on the world premiere of Girls Will Be Girls at Sundance Film Festival 2024, Dooj Ramchandani, Co-Founder and CEO, Blink Digital, said, "At Blink, we have been championing creativity since 2009, be it ad films or interactive narratives. 'Girls Will Be Girls' is our first foray in filmmaking and its selection for the Sundance Film Festival is a recognition of the creative spirit that drives us at Blink. We look forward to sharing this cinematic gem with audiences worldwide and supporting creators in the field of advertising, filmmaking and gaming in the years to come."

Blink Digital, based in Mumbai, is a cutting-edge independent digital agency known for its creativity, innovation, and an appetite for experimentation. Specializing in 360-degree digital marketing solutions across film & video, strategy, design, communication, technology, and media selling/buying, Blink Digital is at the forefront of redefining the digital landscape. In 2022, Blink Digital was ranked among the top 3 Indian advertising agencies and the only independent agency, by Campaign Brief Asia's THE WORK.

'Girls Will Be Girls' is an Indo-French co-production brought to life by India's Pushing Buttons Studios, founded by esteemed actors Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha, along with co-producers Blink Digital, Cinema Inutile, and Arte Cofinova, with support from the CNC (Aide aux Cinemas du Monde), the Sorfond through Norwegian co-producing partner Hummelfilm, and ARRI. Paris-based sales company Luxbox has secured the rights to represent the film at Berlin's European Film Market (EFM), adding to the global anticipation surrounding this exceptional cinematic creation.

The film has already garnered attention and accolades, having been part of the Berlinale Talents Project Market in 2022. The project clinched two awards at the event - the VFF Talent Highlight Award, with a prize fund of EUR10,000 ($10,765), and the EUR6,000 ARTEKino International Award, presented by ARTE to recognise outstanding artistic merit from the Berlinale Co-Production Market.

Blink Digital invites audiences and industry enthusiasts alike to witness the world premiere of "Girls Will Be Girls" at Sundance Film Festival, where it promises to captivate hearts and minds with its compelling narrative and exceptional filmmaking.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)