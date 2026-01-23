BlueStone reports a milestone quarter by delivering its first positive PAT of INR 71.5 crore

VMPL

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 23: BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle Limited ('BlueStone'), a leading digital first, direct-to-consumer jewellery brand, announced its Q3FY26 financial results today. The company delivered its first quarter of positive PAT driven by expanding EBITDA margins with continued growth momentum. Profitability reflected a strong year-on-year improvement with strong standalone adjusted EBITDA performance. Reported PAT stood at INR 71.5 crore versus a loss on a standalone basis of INR 26.9 crore in Q3 last year.

Commenting on the results, BlueStone's CEO Gaurav Singh Kushwaha said,

"This quarter marks a significant milestone as we delivered our first quarter of net profit, underscoring an inflection point in the Company's profitability journey. Our underlying growth trends remain strong, and we see accelerating revenue growth momentum into Q4FY26.

The strong EBITDA margin performance was driven by operating leverage with Adjusted EBITDA growth of 169.7% YoY. The quarter's performance translated into a significant Reported PAT as against a loss in same quarter last year. We generated a significant standalone cash profit of INR 122.5 crore.

Our focus remains firmly on disciplined execution, and these results reinforce the strength of our business model and reflect the Company's large profit potential."

About BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle Limited:

BlueStone is a contemporary lifestyle jewellery brand offering diamond, gold, platinum and studded jewellery with a strong design-led approach. Launched in 2011 as a digital-first, direct-to-consumer brand, BlueStone has evolved into one of India's leading omnichannel jewellery retailers with a wide presence across the country. The brand retails through its website, mobile app and a growing network of stores, providing customers with a seamless online-to-offline experience. With a diverse portfolio spanning rings, earrings, necklaces, bangles, solitaires and more, BlueStone caters to modern consumers who value unique designs, craftsmanship and innovation across occasions. The Company also operates advanced manufacturing facilities to support its expanding scale and product range.

