BML Munjal University's 5th Leadership Summit Navigates the AI Revolution in Industry 5.0

NewsVoir Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 9: As industries worldwide transition into an era where human ingenuity and artificial intelligence converge to reshape the global economy, BML Munjal University, successfully concluded its 5th Leadership Summit, which focused on Industry 5.0 and AI-driven innovations. The summit was themed "Embracing Industry 5.0: Leading the AI-Powered Organisations". The summit brought together industry leaders, academics, and experts to explore the intersection of human-AI collaboration and its impact on various sectors. It provided a platform to discuss the evolving leadership strategies required to navigate this technological transformation while balancing innovation and ethics. In addition, the event featured the launch of a survey report on the same theme, based on responses from 1,000 HR professionals across industries, offering valuable insights into AI's growing role in the workplace.

The event featured a keynote address by Ms. Vinita Bali, former CEO of Britannia Industries, who spoke on the evolution of AI, highlighting its benefits and challenges. In recognition of her contribution, BMU honoured her by planting a grove of 50 trees in her name in Fatehabad, Haryana.

Prof. Pratik Modi, Dean, School of Management, BML Munjal University emphasized the importance of leadership in Industry 5.0, saying, "To thrive in this evolving landscape, leaders must go beyond merely adopting AI technologies--they must foster a deep sense of curiosity and the ability to ask the right questions. Success will come from blending human creativity with AI-driven insights to drive sustainable growth and innovation. At BMU, we are committed to developing leaders who can navigate this shift with agility, equipping them with the skills to not only work alongside AI but to harness its potential while upholding human values."

The summit featured dynamic plenary sessions that explored the challenges and opportunities of Industry 5.0. The first session, "Human-AI Collaboration in Industry 5.0", opened with an audience poll about working alongside robots, revealing curiosity and some apprehension. The panelists--Nikhil Malhotra (Chief Innovation Officer, Tech Mahindra), Nishu Jain (Executive Director, Data & Analytics, PwC), and Venkatesh Raman Prasad (Partner, JSA Legal Firm)--highlighted AI's role in industries like law, stressing that technology should enhance human decision-making, not replace it. They called for AI charters and regulations to ensure responsible usage.

The second session, "AI-Driven Innovations and Disruptions", showcased how AI is transforming sectors such as healthcare, finance, and agriculture. Nilanjan Chakravortty (GM-R & D, Hitachi), Saurav Bhaik (Founder & CEO, Tagbin & Stylin), and Nitin Kalra (Founder & CEO, Blu Parrot) discussed cuttiedge AI applications--from wildlife recognition to reducing carbon footprints--and emphasized the need for unbiased data to improve AI accuracy. They also explored AI's future, predicting humanoids and further integration in startups.

In the final session, "Ethical and Sociological Implications", Rachna Kumar (CHRO, Hero MotoCorp), Sampann Chaudhary (CEO & Co-founder, DGLiger Consulting), and Ms. Lopamudra Banerjee (CHRO, Carrier Midea) tackled the importance of ethical AI, focusing on data responsibility, transparency, and AI's role in enhancing workplace diversity and mental health. They also emphasized that while AI will evolve job roles, it won't eliminate them.

BMU's 5th Leadership Summit highlighted the opportunities and challenges of Industry 5.0, focusing on the synergy between humans and machines. Beyond efficiency, Industry 5.0 integrates human creativity with AI to drive unprecedented productivity and innovation. Generative AI was a key theme, with experts exploring its potential to deliver new solutions in sectors like healthcare, finance, and manufacturing. The summit emphasized the need for curiosity and asking the right questions as essential skills for leveraging AI effectively in the future.

Named after the late Founder Chairman of the Hero Group, BML Munjal University (BMU) is a unique not-for-profit initiative founded by the promoters of the Hero Group. BMU is engaged in creating, preserving and imparting internationally benchmarked knowledge and skills. The University seeks to transform higher education in India by creating a world-class innovative teaching, learning and research environment. It envisions becoming a nursery for the leaders of tomorrow and a repository of knowledge. The School of Management at BML Munjal University has been ranked 72nd among all management institutions in India in the NIRF Rankings 2023. It has also attained the Diamond subject rating by QS I-Gauge. It has been nationally ranked #6 and #1 in Haryana among India's Top Private Engineering & Technology Universities in the Education World India Higher Education Rankings, 2023-24. The University has received an esteemed A-grade accreditation from NAAC.

The University offers undergraduate to doctoral programmes comprising BA (Hons) Liberal Arts, BBA, BCom (Hons), BA LLB (Hons), BBA LLB (Hons), BBA-MBA, Integrated Programme, B. Tech at the undergraduate level, and MBA, LLB and PhD at the postgraduate level.

For more details, log in to www.bmu.edu.in.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)