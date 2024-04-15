BMW Joytown wraps up on a high note with unforgettable moments and music

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 15: BMW Group India successfully concluded the second edition of BMW JOYTOWN, marking the finale with an evening charged with electrifying performances, amidst its patrons and the mesmerizing lineup of BMW, MINI, and BMW Motorrad vehicles. Diljit Dosanjh, The Karan Kanchan Experience, Till Apes, and IB Inc delivered a mesmerizing performance, masterfully blending Punjabi and electronic music. The fusion created an electrifying atmosphere, captivating the audience with a unique synergy of musical genres.

Diljit Dosanjh's performance was particularly spellbinding, offering a live mix of his all-time hits and iconic tracks. This fusion not only showcased the artists' versatility but also created a magical experience, leaving the audience enthralled and longing for more.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, said, "BMW JOYTOWN has truly redefined excellence in the realms of music and automotive festivals. This exceptional two-day celebration of high-octane entertainment, exhilarating music, stunning display of BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad vehicles, and unparalleled culinary delights, has captivated audiences and exceeded expectations. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our esteemed patrons for their invaluable support in making the second edition of BMW JOYTOWN an extraordinary success."

BMW JOYTOWN is a bespoke luxury motoring festival experience curated by BMW Group India, merging the automotive excellence with the vibrant world of music and culinary delights. This festival caters not only to automotive aficionados but also to their families, offering a wide array of musical genres to satiate the eclectic tastes of diverse audience. With a carefully selected lineup featuring renowned artists from various musical spheres, BMW JOYTOWN ensures a captivating experience for both the brand enthusiasts and music lovers alike.

BMW Joytown 2024 tickets were sold out in just a few days following its announcement, highlighting the event's immense popularity and anticipation. This year's edition of BMW JOYTOWN featured an impressive lineup of eight renowned artists, offering spellbinding performances. Furthermore, over 20 culinary and gourmet food brands, provided a diverse and delectable range of culinary delights. Spread across two exhilarating days, BMW JOYTOWN 2024 offered unlimited entertainment, making it a memorable experience for all attendees.

BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad range are showcased across different zones.

The BMW zone was a comprehensive showcase of the entire BMW product portfolio, meticulously organized into specialized display areas to highlight the diverse strengths of the brand. The 'City Circuit' area was dedicated to the elegance and sophistication of BMW Sedans, while the 'Adventure Trail' put a spotlight on the BMW X range of Sports Activity Vehicles (SAVs), emphasizing their versatility and power. 'Adrenaline Alley' was a haven for speed enthusiasts, featuring the high-performance BMW M cars. Additionally, the 'BMW Electric Zone' provided a glimpse into the future with BMW i electric vehicles, showcasing the brand's commitment to innovation and sustainability.

BIG LOVE is the optimistic MINI attitude to life, open to all that guides us forward in everything we do. Based on the same premise the MINI zone was a showcase of progressiveness and creativity. Featured prominently were two iconic MINI models: the MINI Countryman, known for its adventurous spirit and spacious design, and the MINI 3-door Hatch, which embodies the essence go-kart feeling of fun and agility. This zone was an immersive expression of BIG LOVE and the world of MINI.

Make Life a Ride manifesto resonated throughout the BMW Motorrad zone. This zone featured the Motorrad Garage where visitors can marvel at the full range of BMW Motorrad bikes, including revered vintage models. The latest BMW Motorrad Accessories and the BMW Motorrad Style Collection present an array of high-quality gear and fashionable apparel for the discerning rider. To complement the experience, the zone also hosts a Beer Garden, offering a perfect spot to relax, enjoy good food and drinks, and immerse in the vibrant motorbike culture.

Other Highlights

Gravity defying stunts by BMW Motorrad riders and drifts in BMW M Cars entertained the audience throughout the evening. The latest trends in BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad lifestyle collections and accessories were up for grabs along with special offers on select merchandise.

The fabulous lineup of artists that cast a spell over Mumbai at BMW Joytown was curated by BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment experiential division of BookMyShow.

