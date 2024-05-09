BN Group forays into the wellness and fitness oil category with Nutrica

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 9: BN Group, a leading edible oil manufacturing company in India, announced its foray into the wellness and fitness oil category with the launch of Nutrica. The brand will have three products in its initial launch phase - Nutrica Pro Immunity Oil, Nutrica Pro Energy Oil and Nutrica Pro Fitness Oil enriched with Vitamin C and tailored to address the distinct culinary requirements of diverse families, placing a special emphasis on holistic health and wellbeing.

As per a recent report, the Indian edible oil market touched a volume of 24.7 Million Tons in 2023 and is expected to touch a CAGR of 1.35 per cent during 2024-2032. The launch of Nutrica forges a strong connection between the brand and health-conscious consumers who are seeking a range of versatile cooking oil options and aim to live a healthy lifestyle.

Speaking on the launch of Nutrica, Anubhav Agarwal, CEO & MD, BN Group, said, "BN Group has a long-standing reputation for being at the forefront of innovation. The launch of Nutrica underscores this commitment and reflects our deep understanding of evolving consumer preferences. With a growing number of health-conscious consumers seeking out organic and cholesterol-friendly options, we believe Nutrica is perfectly positioned to meet this demand. Keeping in mind the evolving culinary preferences of emerging health-conscious consumers, we have invested a substantial amount in Nutrica and aim to achieve a turnover of INR 500 crores at the end of 3 years."

With the state-of-the-art manufacturing unit in the Gandhidham, Gujarat facility, Nutrica Pro Immunity Oil, Nutrica Pro Energy Oil and Nutrica Pro Fitness Oil is available across all retail modern and general outlets in the launched markets - Delhi, Chandigarh, Mumbai and Pune, along with quick commerce and e-commerce platforms.

"We are committed to reshaping the market landscape with a focus on uncompromising quality, contemporary technology and above all, the well-being of our consumers. Leveraging our extensive experience in crafting premium edible oils, we are confident that Nutrica will redefine standards in the culinary domain," he further added.

As part of Nutrica's grand launch, BN Group initiated an innovative campaign #JaisaGharWaisaCookingOil. The campaign comprises six engaging commercials (TVCs), along with OOH, print, in-shop, and other digital assets, highlighting the importance of choosing a cooking oil tailored to specific health goals. The campaign has generated substantial interest, accumulating over 12 million views within two weeks across social media platforms, accompanied by an overwhelming and positive response from the audience.

From its inception back in 2013, BN Group has been one of the prominent players in the edible oil category in India, with brands such as 'Simply Fresh' and 'Healthy Value'. With a robust offline presence boasting nearly 600 distributors and 50,000 direct outlets, the company ensures convenient access to its products for a wider customer base.

About BN Group:

BN Group Edible Oils stands out as a premier choice for discerning consumers seeking excellence in cooking oils. Renowned for their unwavering commitment to quality, BN Group meticulously sources the finest raw materials and employs state-of-the-art production processes. With a reputation built on a foundation of trust and consistency, BN Group Edible Oils not only meet but exceed industry standards, ensuring a premium culinary experience. From health-conscious options to versatile cooking oils, their diverse product range caters to various preferences. Rigorous quality control measures, transparent sourcing practices, and a focus on nutritional value make BN Group Edible Oils a reliable companion in the kitchen, embodying a commitment to both taste and well-being.

www.bngroupindia.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2408587/Nutrica_Pro_Oil_Range.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)