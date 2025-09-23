Bollywood Power Couple, Rakul Preet Singh & Jackky Bhagnani join Quicklly Family

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 23: Quicklly, the largest Indian marketplace online in the USA, today announced exciting collaboration news with celebrated Bollywood stars Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani. As part of this collaboration,the young power couple are set to be part of Quicklly family as promoters. This strategic move aims to bring the brand's authentic Indian groceries, Indian Sweets, Indian ready-to-eat meals, and Indian Meal Kits to a wider audience across the globe especially India and USA.

"Whenever we're in the U.S., we miss home-cooked food," said Rakul Preet Singh. "Food is more than just food, it's comfort, culture, and memories. Quicklly keeps Desi traditions alive and makes our Desi community feel at home. We're proud to be part of the Quicklly family."

Jackky Bhagnani added, "Quicklly isn't just a marketplace, it's memories of home for many. They also support local businesses in the US and give them the digital platfo rm and recognition that they deserve. We're thrilled to be a part of their journey and make Indian groceries, meals and other cultural products accessible to everyone."

https://youtu.be/5h4xRUKsIzI

"We are incredibly proud to welcome Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani to the Quicklly family," said Hanish Pahwa and Keval Raj, Co-Founders of Quicklly. "Their commitment to health and authenticity aligns perfectly with our mission to make healthy, home-style Indian groceries and meals available to everyone. At Quicklly, we believe that whenever you Think Indian, you only Think Quicklly. With their influential voices and mass following, Rakul and Jackky will inspire Indians across the globe, especially India & USA to experience the joy, convenience, and variety of our platform from seamless access to Indian groceries to ready-to-eat meals, snacks, and a wide range of authentic Indian products.

About Quicklly:

Quicklly is the #1 Indian super-app in the US and Canada, serving as the largest online marketplace for authentic Indian groceries, food, and cultural essentials. Our mission is to be the one-stop destination that connects the Indian diaspora to everything they need from home, delivering "Ghar Jaisa Pyaar" right to their doorstep. Quicklly does Nationwide doorstep delivery with access to 10000+ products, including Indian grocery ingredients, meal kits, and halal meat as well as same-day delivery in Chicago, Chicago Land, New York, New Jersey and Bay Area. You can also find your favorite Indian grocery brands listed on Quicklly. The platform seamlessly integrates a vast network of local businesses with our in-house brand, Just By Quicklly, ensuring a complete, convenient, and authentic cultural experience for the desi community for more information, please visit https://www.quicklly.com/

Quicklly Media Contact: hetaljoshi@quicklly.com

