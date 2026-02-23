Monday, February 23, 2026 | 05:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Immigration / France visa: Indian travellers must book slots online first; no walk-ins

France visa: Indian travellers must book slots online first; no walk-ins

France visa for tourists: Planning a France trip? The government has made online visa booking compulsory for all applicants. Here is how the new digital process works

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2026 | 5:09 PM IST

Planning a visit to France? Travellers must note that the French government has officially transitioned to a mandatory online visa appointment system for all foreign nationals. The new protocol requires applicants to request and confirm visa slots through official digital channels before visiting a consulate or visa application centre, according to the French government.
 
This digital-first approach applies to both short-stay Schengen visas and long-stay national visas. Informal booking methods and walk-in appointments have been permanently discontinued to improve security, transparency and administrative efficiency.
 
The French embassy, in its official portal, said:
 
“For short-stay visas, if you hold an Indian passport and are born in India, you must submit your application a minimum of 5 days prior to your scheduled departure. 
 
For long-stay visas, you must submit your application 1 month prior to your scheduled departure. 

You cannot submit an application more than 6 months before the scheduled departure.”
 
Here’s all you need to know about the process.
 
What is the new visa appointment rule?
 
France has moved to a fully digital appointment system. Every foreign national who needs a visa must first secure and confirm an online appointment before visiting a visa centre or consulate. Walk-ins and informal booking routes are no longer accepted.
 
The rule covers:
 
Short-stay Schengen visas
Long-stay national visas
 
According to the French embassy in India, here are the steps travellers must take: 
Step 1: Determine visa requirements
 
Applicants must first visit the official Visa Wizard page. This tool helps determine whether a visa is required based on individual circumstances and identifies the correct visa type, required documents and applicable fees.
 
For travellers who have recently spent time in the Schengen Area, the Visa Calculator can help calculate the remaining authorised stay duration.
 
Step 2: Verify eligibility before booking
 
Only applicants confirmed by the Visa Wizard as needing a visa can proceed to book an appointment. This step is meant to reduce unnecessary bookings and improve processing efficiency.
 
Step 3: Submit appointment request via Démarches Simplifiées
 
To seek an appointment, eligible candidates must register on the Démarches Simplifiées platform. Applicants complete a questionnaire covering their length of stay, purpose of visit and departure date.
 
Complete and accurate information is essential to avoid rejection or delays. 
 
Step 4: Confirm appointment via email
 
If the appointment request is accepted, applicants receive an email with the proposed date and time. They must reply to confirm availability. Failure to respond within the stipulated timeframe results in automatic cancellation of the slot.
 
Step 5: Prepare for the appointment
 
Before the in-person visit, applicants must complete their visa application on the France-Visas website. On the day of the appointment, candidates must bring:
 
> Printed copy of the online application form
> Valid passport
> Required photographs
> All specified supporting documents
 
Incomplete files or mismatched identity details can lead to refusal at the desk.
 
During the appointment, officials verify the documents and collect the required visa fees. Biometric data, including fingerprints and digital photographs, will be captured unless the applicant has provided such data for a Schengen visa within the previous 59 months. 
 
Why authorities moved to digital slots
 
The shift to an online-only appointment system is intended to reduce waiting times and improve transparency by limiting the role of unauthorised third-party agents.
 
French authorities have also warned applicants against using unofficial agents or websites promising “guaranteed” or “expedited” appointments for a fee. All legitimate bookings must be made through official government platforms.

