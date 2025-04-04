Bolt.Earth Helps Enterprises Save Over 84 tonnes of CO₂ Through Nationwide Workplace EV Charging Rollout

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 4: Bolt.Earth, India's largest EV charging network, has completed a sweeping deployment of workplace EV charging systems across 179+ enterprise locations--powering a new era of sustainable mobility at scale.

Bolt.Earth's rapid deployment of EV charging points across India's leading business hubs reflects a growing demand for sustainable commuting options. Companies that once viewed EV infrastructure as an afterthought are now integrating it as a core pillar of their environmental, social, and governance (ESG) strategy.

With over 1,190 EV chargers installed, serving more than 4,360 active users, and enabling savings of 84 tonnes of CO₂ emissions, Bolt.Earth is now among the most significant private contributors to India's decarbonization efforts in the mobility sector.

Companies across India have publicly committed to bold net zero targets by 2030 and 2040. Yet one of the most persistent--and under-addressed--challenges remains: Scope 3 emissions, particularly from employee commuting. These emissions can't be outsourced or offset indefinitely--they must be reduced at the source.

Bolt.Earth's workplace charging infrastructure enables enterprises to do exactly that. By giving employees reliable access to EV charging at work, companies can accelerate the shift to electric mobility across their workforce.

"EV charging is now a lever for both employee satisfaction and sustainability compliance," said Raghav Bharadwaj, CEO at Bolt.Earth. "Integrating chargers into just 5% of your parking slots can earn an extra point toward IGBC certification--often the difference between Gold and Platinum. That one point signals serious ESG intent to investors, customers, and talent alike."

Every charger deployed by Bolt.Earth is integrated with its intelligent Charging Management System (CMS)--which transforms charging from a passive utility into a strategic asset. The CMS tracks real-time energy usage, quantifies emissions avoided, and consolidates these insights into enterprise-grade dashboards aligned with ESG frameworks. It enables sustainability leaders to not only measure decarbonization progress--but to act on it.

For companies serious about climate accountability, EV infrastructure is no longer a secondary initiative. It's a core pillar of operational decarbonization--and a non-negotiable component of the path to net zero.

From private banks and global tech firms to public sector units and healthcare institutions, Bolt.Earth is enabling India's largest employers to electrify the last mile.

"Our clients aren't experimenting--they're institutionalizing EV charging as core infrastructure at their workplaces," added Kunal Gour, Head of Business - Enterprises. "This is now a boardroom topic for companies serious about their net zero journey and workplace sustainability. After all, transitioning just one employee's 30 km daily commute to an EV can eliminate nearly 3.8 tonnes of CO₂ emissions annually. Now imagine that impact at the scale of thousands of employees across millions of locations!"

For sustainability officers and facilities leaders seeking real, measurable impact on Scope 3 emissions, Bolt.Earth offers expert consultations and site-specific deployment plans--at no upfront cost.

