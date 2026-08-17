Bondada Group Celebrates Independence Day with 'Bharat Unbound', Inspiring Young Minds to Dream, Create and Lead

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 17: Bondada Group celebrated India's 80th Independence Day by hosting 'Bharat Unbound - Celebrating the freedom to Dream, Create & Lead', an interactive platform that brought together students and young entrepreneurs for a conversation on entrepreneurship, leadership, resilience and the opportunities shaping India's future.

The event held at Bondada House in Hyderabad, featured an engaging fireside conversation with Dr. Bondada Raghavendra Rao, Chairman & Managing Director, Bondada Group, who shared insights from his entrepreneurial journey and interacted with the young participants. The session explored the idea of freedom beyond its historical context, focusing on the freedom to dream without limitations, create new opportunities and take the lead in building a better future.

The event brought together 40+ students and young entrepreneurs from different cities and backgrounds, with several expressing interest in mentorship, collaboration, technology transfer and creating opportunities to contribute to Bharat's infrastructure development. They discussed on the changing opportunities available to Bharat's youth, particularly with the growth of technology, entrepreneurship and innovation. The session provided an opportunity for participants to ask questions directly to Dr Rao, covering topics ranging from failure and risk-taking to building businesses and becoming future-ready leaders.

Speaking about the idea behind Bharat Unbound and his own journey, Dr. Bondada Raghavendra Rao, Chairman & Managing Director, Bondada Group, said, "For me, freedom is not simply the ability to do what we want; it is the freedom to take responsibility, take risks and create value for others. My own journey has taught me that success is rarely the result of one big decision or a predetermined dream. It is a process shaped by circumstances, challenges and opportunities, and by the willingness to make the best of every opportunity that comes our way. I believe we must continuously learn, take responsibility for our choices and have the courage to move forward. The opportunities available to Bharat's youth today are enormous. Bharat has tremendous potential, and opportunities are there at every level. The question is how we recognise those opportunities, how we prepare ourselves and, most importantly, how we act on them. Bharat is transforming rapidly, creating new missions, new opportunities and new possibilities. We should be ready to learn from that transformation and grow along with the nation."

Dr. Rao encouraged the participants to view setbacks as opportunities to learn, emphasising that mistakes can provide valuable lessons when combined with responsibility, domain knowledge, persistence and the willingness to improve.

The discussion also highlighted the scale of opportunities emerging for Bharat's youth. From technology and entrepreneurship to infrastructure, renewable energy and other emerging sectors, participants explored how Bharat's transformation is creating new avenues for young people to innovate, build businesses and contribute to national development.

Through Bharat Unbound, Bondada Group aims to encourage young Indians to embrace ambition, learn from failure, pursue innovation and contribute to India's continued growth. The event reinforced the message that Bharat's next chapter will be shaped by a generation that has the freedom to dream, the courage to create and the confidence to lead.

About Bondada Engineering Limited

Bondada Engineering Limited (BSE: 543971), incorporated in 2012, has emerged as one of Bharat's most trusted infrastructure partners, delivering excellence across Renewable Energy, Telecom and Railways. Headquartered in Hyderabad, Telangana, with a strong footprint across Bharat, the company blends engineering expertise with values of cost efficiency, timeliness, and customer satisfaction. Over the past 14 years, Bondada Engineering Limited has built a strong reputation as a company that executes with precision, delivers with responsibility, and grows with humility. Guided by a team of seasoned professionals and backed by modern manufacturing facilities in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the company continues to set new benchmarks in EPC and O & M services.

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