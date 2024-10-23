Bonito Designs Introduces A Game-Changing Mobile App For Seamless Home Design Journey

PRNewswire Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 23: Bonito Designs, India's leading full-service home interior brand known for democratizing celebrity-inspired designs, is once again raising the bar in the world of tech and design innovation. With the launch of their game-changing customer app, Bonito Designs is set to transform the home design journey with unmatched convenience and transparency. The app empowers customers to track every step of their project seamlessly, all while streamlining project management, securely storing key documents, and offering instant, responsive customer support. Born from customer feedback gathered across diverse locations, home types, and budgets, this app is a direct response to a major customer need: real-time tracking and support at their fingertips. Available on both the App Store and Google Play, the Bonito Designs customer app allows both new and existing customers to log in effortlessly using their mobile number and one-time password, ensuring they're always connected and informed throughout their home design journey.

Commenting on the app launch, Amit Parsuramka, CEO of Bonito Designs, said, "Technology has become a cornerstone of how we operate and deliver value to our customers. With the launch of our new customer app, we're not just offering a tool, but a seamless experience that keeps customers informed at every stage of their home design journey. From real-time updates to tracking progress, we're giving full transparency of the project execution to our customers. This innovation enables us to scale more efficiently while staying deeply focused on customer centricity. As we move forward, we are committed to investing even more time, effort, and resources into technology, ensuring that we continue to enhance convenience, transparency, and trust--hallmarks of the Bonito Designs brand."

Rajamohan Jabbala, CTO of Bonito Designs, commented: "At Bonito Designs, technology is the backbone of our operations, and we aim to drive automation and efficiency across the customer journey and the design process. Our latest app is built on cuttiedge tech infrastructure, utilizing real-time data integration, secure document management, and streamlined workflows for all stakeholders. Through rigorous pilots across multiple locations and customer cohorts, we've refined our newest innovations, significantly boosting operational efficiency. This is just the beginni-over the coming months, we have more tech solutions in the pipeline aimed at further automating processes and enhancing performance across the board."

In addition to the customer app, Bonito Designs has introduced a cuttiedge tool to streamline the design process for designers and is set to be available across all centres in Q3 FY'25. This tool is set to drastically shorten design timelines, reinforcing Bonito Designs' commitment to enhancing convenience for all key stakeholders through technology and automation.

With over 12 years of expertise in interior design, Bonito Designs is a leading choice in the industry. The company has achieved significant growth, by increasing its size 5 folds in the last three years. Bonito Designs continues to expand, recently opening a new Experience centre in western Mumbai- Andheri, one of India's largest retail markets, with plans for two more centres this financial year.

The company is backed by HDFC Bank, providing strategic support, and Lodha Ventures an Abhinandan Lodha enterprise which is known for its innovation in various categories and sectors.

Renowned for ISO-certified quality and consistency, Bonito Designs also offers a 90-day delivery promise. The company offers over 12,000 products and millions of customizable combinations, using High-Density Moisture-Resistant (HDMR) boards for lolasting quality.

Material displays of signature elements highlight the detailed design approach.

With a team of 300+ designers, Bonito Designs creates unique homes, ensuring no two Bonito homes are alike. The very lifelike 3D renders guarantee that customers get exactly what they see.

Bonito Designs' leadership team brings diverse retail and business expertise, driving their commitment to superior interior design solutions.

Looking ahead, Bonito Designs aims to expand fivefold over the next three years, supported by increasing customer aspirations and a buoyant real estate market. With strong infrastructure and innovative products, Bonito Designs is set to become India's top interior design firm.

