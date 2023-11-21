BookMyForex Launches International Travel Fest with Exciting Bundled Offers, Targets Double-Digit Growth

NewsVoir

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], November 21: BookMyForex, India's first online foreign exchange marketplace, has launched its highly anticipated and much-awaited International Travel Fest. Starting on 21st November, this fest brings forth a bundled offering, providing exclusive deals and discounts on forex and travel-related products, helping customers save money on their upcoming international travel plans.

Customers who order Forex Cards or Currency Notes during the offer period enjoy up to Rs 2500 Cashback. Moreover, each transaction places participants in the running to win gold and silver coins, with winners announced on a weekly basis. Customers can avail the offers by visiting the BookMyForex website or app and using the Promo Code "BMFINTFEST" during the offer period. As an extra benefit, Forex Cards purchased during the International Travel Fest will be eligible for a complimentary International SIM Card, ensuring seamless connectivity during an overseas journey.

Commenting on the offer launch, Sudarshan Motwani, Founder and CEO, BookMyForex.com said, "The International Travel Fest is being launched at a time when international travel demand is on the rise, particularly due to the upcoming holiday season. At present, Indians account for 10 percent of all visa applications to countries that require them. We are keen to tap into the growing international travel market and provide customers with an extensive array of exclusive forex and travel deals, enabling them to maximize their international travel experience. We are expecting to see double-digit growth in this travel season".

BookMyForex has established partnerships with key stakeholders, enhancing the fest's appeal and adding value to travelers' journeys. Through a collaboration with MakeMyTrip, BookMyForex offers customers attractive discount coupons worth up to Rs. 70,000, applicable on international flights, hotels, and holiday packages. Additionally, a partnership with Headout provides customers with a flat 10 per cent discount on all experiences and attractions available on the platform.

"BookMyForex has always been at the forefront of providing the most technologically advanced forex solutions. The International Travel Fest is being launched at an opportune time after the introduction of a lot of new and exciting features including instant forex card reloads, swift online card issuance and an improved rate comparison engine. We are excited to launch this offer and see more customers experience these new features," said Nitin Motwani, Founder & CTO, BookMyForex.com

This unique offering comes at a time when travelers are seeking more value and savings on their international journeys, making BookMyForex the preferred choice for smart and savvy travelers. The following link contains more details on the International Travel Fest: https://www.bookmyforex.com/international-travel-fest/

BookMyForex (a MakeMyTrip Group Company) is India's very first tech initiative in the foreign exchange domain and the market leader in the online retail forex space. Customers can place orders on www.bookmyforex.com or through the BookMyForex Android/ iOS app to buy forex cards, send international money transfers and buy or sell foreign cash currencies. Customers can also purchase international SIM cards or international travel insurance.

BookMyForex operates a hybrid model where the majority of forex card transactions are executed by BookMyForex and orders for foreign currency notes and international money transfers are executed via BookMyForex's network of Banks and Reputed RBI licensed moneychangers.

BookMyForex is the most visible and trusted online retail forex brand with over USD 1.2 billion exchanged on its platform. Faering Capital has been invested in BookMyForex since 2016 and MakeMyTrip has acquired a majority stake in BookMyForex.

Visit us at www.bookmyforex.com.

