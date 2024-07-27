BOP.in & Gaurs Group introduce their flagship offer "Kaun Banega Car -O- Pati" on the celebration of Independence Day & Raksha Bandhan

PNN Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 27: In a significant development, BOP.in is presenting the groundbreaking offer "Kaun Banega Car -O- Pati" on the occasion of Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan. The offer starts on 26th July and ends on 25th August along with the 9 years guaranteed income Investment Plan in Gaur World Smart Street project in Greater Noida West. The 9-year investment plan offers assured initial investment return within the first three years, followed by a booster along with market-rate rental income for the next six years. This ensures substantial returns and consistent income throughout the investment period. Expressing his excitement and enthusiasm about the offer, Gaurav Mavi, Co-Founder, BOP.in said, "The Gaur World Smart Street project signifies a revolutionary approach to investment, offering a paradigm shift in wealth creation strategies. By guaranteeing returns for an extended period of nine years, we are committed to providing investors with a secure and profitable platform to expand their financial horizons. Our 'Kaun Banega Car-O-Pati' offer is designed to complement this vision, offering a number of unparalleled benefits that will make this investment truly rewarding for our customers."

BOP.in is extending the celebrations by bringing a few more exclusive offers which include -

* Free car with every booking.

* Flat discount of Rs 1,000 per square feet on all bookings.

* Complete waiver of GST on the unit price (up to 12 per cent savings).

* Developer pays the stamp duty (5 per cent of the cost after discounts).

* Rs 15,000 Amazon gift voucher with every booking.

Gaur World Smart Street is a bustling 12 lakh square foot complex featuring a diverse mix of retail stores, a food court, restaurants, pubs, office spaces, serviced apartments, a hotel, and a cinema. It benefits from a prime location surrounded by multiple group housing projects with a combined population of five lakh residents. This strategic positioning makes it a highly attractive investment opportunity.

The offer along with its benefits can be a dream come true for anyone who is looking to invest in real estate and aims at starting a second source of income. The guaranteed investment plan and the returns were already handy, and with the KBC offer in place -- this offer by BOP.in in partnership with Gaurs Group comes across a steal deal, and a great bargain. This offer can be availed by interested investors at https://gaurworldsmartstreet.net

About BOP.in - BOP.in is a leading name in the Indian real estate consultancy sector, dedicated to reshaping the way real estate is approached and managed. With over 18 years of experience, BOP.in has established itself as a trailblazer, offering a wide range of consultancy services to both realty developers and discerning consumers. With over 1.7 lac happy customers, the company's dedication to staying ahead of market trends, harnessing technology, and providing tailored solutions has earned it a reputation as an industry leader. https://bop.in/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)