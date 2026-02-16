Borivali Design Fair 2026 Announced by AGI: A Multi-Day Celebration of Design, Innovation, Culture & Community

SMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 16: Aditya Group of Institutions (AGI) has officially announced the upcoming Borivali Design Fair (BDF) 2026, a vibrant, open-for-all, multi-day festival celebrating design, innovation, culture, and community engagement. The three-day festival will be held from 17th to 19th February 2026 at Aditya College of Business Management, Borivali West, bringing together students, industry leaders, creators, entrepreneurs, and the wider community on a shared platform of ideas and expression.

The 2026 edition is proudly supported by Title Sponsor - Sumit Group, strengthening the festival's vision of building a large-scale platform for creativity, innovation, and community participation.

Positioned as one of Mumbai's leading college-led public festivals, Borivali Design Fair has evolved into a dynamic ecosystem where creativity meets collaboration and education connects with real-world innovation. Designed as an inclusive and accessible platform, the festival invites participation from across age groups and professional backgrounds, reinforcing its identity as a community-driven cultural movement.

An important highlight is Rangrays, the vibrant cultural and creative showcase that forms a key part of the broader BDF umbrella. Celebrating colour, expression, performance, and artistic storytelling, Rangrays adds a powerful cultural dimension to the festival, bringing together music, dance, fashion, theatre, and youth creativity in an immersive format.

Key Pillars of Borivali Design Fair 2026

Design & Creativity - Design thinking challenges, fashion, performance, and artistic showcases celebrating innovation through creativity.

Innovation & Ideas - Innovation Summit, business idea platforms, CXO interactions, and management competitions connecting young minds with industry.

Culture & Expression - Live performances, music, stand-up comedy, fashion showcases, and night events creating a vibrant cultural environment.

Community & Social Impact - NGO collaborations, Senior Citizen Talent Hunt, and free health and eye check-up camps conducted throughout the festival.

Sports & Esports - Indoor and outdoor sports along with competitive esports promoting participation and team spirit.

Over three days, the festival is expected to attract thousands of participants and visitors, transforming the campus into a lively hub of creativity, dialogue, and community engagement.

Speaking about the upcoming edition, a spokesperson from Aditya Group of Institutions said, "Borivali Design Fair is more than an event, it is a platform where creativity, innovation, and community come together. Through BDF, we aim to create meaningful engagement between students, industry, and society while fostering inclusive growth and youth-led innovation."

With a powerful blend of design, ideas, culture, and social impact, Borivali Design Fair 2026 is set to position Borivali as a thriving centre for creativity, collaboration, and community celebration.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)