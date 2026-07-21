Borosil Launches Exclusive Brand Stores in Pune and Gurugram

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 21: Borosil, India's leading consumerware brand, has strengthened its retail footprint with the launch of its exclusive Borosil Brand Stores. The company launched its first exclusive brand outlets in Pune and Gurugram. Thoughtfully designed to elevate the retail experience, the stores offer consumers an immersive destination to explore Borosil's complete range of kitchen, dining, home, and lifestyle solutions under one roof.

The Gurugram store was inaugurated by renowned celebrity chef Harpal Singh Sokhi in the presence of Borosil leadership team. As part of the initial phase of its expansion, the company plans to establish more company-owned exclusive brand stores across key markets in India. Building on the learnings from this phase, Borosil intends to accelerate its footprint through a franchise-led expansion model, with a long-term vision of establishing franchise-operated exclusive brand stores across the country.

Among the first locations in Borosil's exclusive retail rollout, the Gurugram store is the larger of the two flagship outlets launched so far, following the Pune store at Phoenix Avenue of Stars. Spread across approximately 800-1,200 sq. ft. at Elan Miracle, Sector 84, Gurugram, the store has been designed as a one-stop destination where consumers can explore, experience, and purchase Borosil's extensive portfolio of kitchen, dining, home, and lifestyle products. As part of its retail strategy, Borosil is focusing on high-footfall malls and premium retail destinations that offer strong organic traffic and access to affluent, experience-driven consumers.

Speaking at the store's launch, Ms. Barnali Shankar, VP- Marketing, Borosil Ltd., "At Borosil, our vision goes beyond creating exceptional products--we aim to be an integral part of modern Indian homes. We have built a strong omnichannel presence, but we also recognise that many of our products are best experienced in person. Consumers want to see, touch and compare products before making a purchase. Our exclusive stores allow us to showcase the complete Borosil portfolio under one roof, helping customers discover the depth of our offerings and make more informed choices."

She further added, "Pune and Gurugram were natural choices for us, given their rapidly growing base of young professionals, first-time homeowners, and modern families seeking thoughtfully designed, high-quality home and kitchen solutions. These cities reflect the evolving aspirations of urban India and align well with our vision of creating immersive retail destinations. As we continue to expand our footprint, we are actively evaluating opportunities in key markets such as Mumbai and Bengaluru, subject to the right commercial opportunities."

The store launch reinforces Borosil's long-term omnichannel strategy, complementing its strong presence across general trade, modern retail, e-commerce and quick commerce. By creating dedicated brand destinations in high-footfall retail locations, Borosil aims to deepen consumer engagement while showcasing the innovation and quality that have defined the brand for generations.

For decades, Borosil has been a trusted companion in Indian homes, evolving from its iconic kitchen glassware heritage into a comprehensive lifestyle brand offering thoughtfully designed solutions across cooking, serving, storing, carrying, hydration, appliances and everyday home essentials.

About Borosil Ltd.

Borosil stands as India's only manufacturer of borosilicate glass and one of the country's most trusted homegrown brands. With a legacy of over six decades, Borosil has been an integral part of Indian households, known for quality, durability, and reliability. Its borosilicate glassware and kitchen products, designed to withstand extreme temperatures, have made Borosil synonymous with everyday excellence and lasting performance.

With a strong presence across trade, e-commerce, and B2B segments, and a growing Direct-to-Customer (D2C) model, Borosil directly connects with consumers across India. Its extensive range--spanning kitchenware, tableware, cookware, and appliances--is crafted to bring ease, style, and trust into everyday living.

Borosil's compact kitchen appliances, ISI-certified pressure cookers, insulated lunch boxes and bottles, and BPA-free glass containers combine safety, functionality, and design. The brand's Borosilicate Colors range and OG 2X Tuff Glassware further reaffirm its commitment to strength, safety, and timeless appeal.

Among its key brands, Larah by Borosil redefines dining with stylish, chip-resistant opalware, manufactured in Jaipur and available across 24,000 retail stores and leading e-commerce platforms.

Rooted in a rich legacy and trusted heritage, Borosil remains a symbol of quality and reliability, empowering Indian families with products that make everyday life simpler, safer, and more beautiful.

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