BPL Medical Technologies Showcases Advanced Imaging and AI Capabilities at IRIA 2026, Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 31: BPL Medical Technologies made a strong impact at the 78th Annual Conference of the diagnostics and women's health technologies.

During the conference, the company unveiled a suite of next-generation imaging and digital health solutions through expert-led launch sessions conducted alongside BPL's leadership. These launches reflected the company's focus on developing scalable, clinically meaningful, and India-centric technologies aligned with real-world healthcare delivery.

Further strengthening its global imaging and diagnostics capabilities, BPL Medical Technologies completed the acquisition of Yozma BMTech Co., Ltd., in South Korea, in December 2025. The move underscores BPL's strategic focus on precision imaging, global technology integration, and expanding access to advanced diagnostic solutions within India's evolving healthcare ecosystem.

The company also announced the launch of BMTech, in the presence of industry expert Mr. Govindarajan, founder & CEO of Aarthi scans highlighting the role of precision imaging and global technology partnerships in strengthening India's diagnostic ecosystem. This was complemented by focused discussions on women's health imaging, with emphasis on advancements in bone densitometry and mammography.

Further expanding its AI portfolio, BPL Medical Technologies unveiled BPL Cortex, an AI-powered radiology platform designed to enhance clinical decision-making, streamline workflows, and improve reporting efficiency. The company also announced a strategic partnership with 5C Network, India's AI-native radiology platform, to jointly develop a groundbreaking OEM-embedded solution within imaging systems for the first time in India.

A key highlight of BPL Medical Technologies' participation was RIA, a robotic assistant, which hosted multiple expert-led educational sessions across imaging solutions, women's health, and AI in radiology. The sessions witnessed strong engagement from delegates, reflecting growing interest in intelligent, technology-enabled diagnostic education.

Commenting on the participation, Dr Shravan, Managing Director, BPL Medical Technologies, said, "IRIA provides a valuable platform to engage directly with the radiology community. Our focus remains on building integrated imaging and AI solutions that enhance diagnostic confidence while remaining scalable, affordable, and relevant to India's healthcare ecosystem."

BPL Medical Technologies' participation at IRIA 2026 reaffirmed its commitment to driving innovation that is clinically impactful, technologically advanced, and aligned with the evolving needs of India's healthcare landscape.

About BPL Medical Technologies

BPL Medical Technologies, established in 2013, is India's leading homegrown medical equipment brand, delivering reliable and innovative solutions across cardiology, critical care, imaging, and home healthcare. Backed by the legacy of BPL (British Physical Laboratories), founded in 1967, the company pioneered India's first ECG machine and continues to design and manufacture a wide range of 'Made in India' medical devices, including patient monitors, ventilators, ultrasound and X-ray systems, digital health solutions, and consumer health products.

With a nationwide presence through 14 regional offices and a team of over 500 professionals, BPL serves hospitals, clinics, and caregivers across urban and rural India. The company has achieved a CAGR of 16.9% between 2014 and 2024 and is targeting 32% growth in the next fiscal year. Recognized for its customer-centric innovation and manufacturing excellence, BPL has received multiple industry honours, including the Best Healthcare Brand by The Economic Times and Most Leading Brand in Medical Equipment by Medgate Today. BPL Medical Technologies is backed by Claypond Capital, the family office of Ranjan Pai.

