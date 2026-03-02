BPTP Capital City, Sector 94, Noida, Receives Recognised Sustainability Certifications

NewsVoir

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 2: BPTP Capital City, located in Sector 94, Noida, is a Grade-A commercial development offering workspace infrastructure aligned with recognized sustainability certification standards.

Developed by BPTP, a real estate company operating in the Delhi-NCR region, Capital City is located with connectivity to Delhi, Noida, and Greater Noida. The development is situated approximately 300 metres from the Okhla Bird Sanctuary Metro Station, providing accessibility for employees and visitors.

Commenting on the development, Manik Malik, CEO & President, BPTP, said, "At BPTP, we focus on integrating operational planning with sustainability considerations and occupant well-being. Capital City has been planned in alignment with recognized certification standards and sustainability-oriented development practices."

BPTP Capital City has achieved LEED v4.1 O & M Platinum Certification, an international certification standard for green buildings. The development has also received IGBC Platinum rating and WELL Core Platinum Certification under the WELL Building Standard. These certifications recognize aspects such as energy efficiency, water management measures, indoor environmental quality, and occupant well-being, in accordance with established sustainability frameworks.

Key Features of BPTP Capital City:

* Location: Sector-94, Noida

* Connectivity: Approx. 300 m from Okhla Bird Sanctuary Metro Station

* Development Size: Approx. 790,000 sq. ft. of office and mixed-use spaces

* Configuration: Ground + 16 floors with 3 basement parking levels

* Vertical Mobility: Passenger, transfer, and service lifts across the development

* Sustainability Certifications: LEED v4.1 O & M Platinum, IGBC Platinum, WELL Core Platinum

* Infrastructure: Amenities including food court, gymnasium, creche, medical room, and co-working spaces (subject to final specifications)

The development currently houses corporate occupiers across sectors including technology, financial services, manufacturing, and education, along with food and beverage outlets and flexible workspace operators.

About BPTP

BPTP Limited is a real estate developers with over two decades of operations in the Delhi-NCR region. The company has delivered numerous residential and commercial projects across multiple locations in NCR, including residential group housing, plotted developments, commercial developments and integrated townships.

