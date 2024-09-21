Brandman Retail and On Join Forces - A New Era for India's Footwear Market

BusinessWire India New Delhi [India], September 21: Brandman Retail Ltd (BMR), a key distributor of sports and lifestyle products in India, is pleased to announce a distribution agreement with On, the Swiss company known for its innovative running shoes and apparel. This collaboration represents an opportunity for Brandman Retail to introduce On's selective assortment of preceding season best sellers that On has been synonymous with. Effective immediately, Brandman Retail is excited to offer a unique collection of exclusive products from previous collections, featuring limited availability and special editions, ensuring customers benefit from exceptional value while supporting sustainable and responsible retail practices. This agreement is designed to increase the accessibility of On's products to Indian consumers through BMR's established retail and e-commerce channels.

Arun Malhotra, Managing Director of Brandman Retail, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We are delighted to partner with On, a brand that epitomizes innovation and performance in the sportswear industry. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to offer premium and cuttiedge products to our customers. We are confident that On's products will resonate well with the Indian consumers and athletes who seek quality and innovation."

Brandman Retail will handle the distribution of these On products through a combination of retail and e-commerce platforms, ensuring that Indian consumers have access to these unique offerings.

