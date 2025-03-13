Brazilian World Cup Heroes Headline Football+ Summit 2025

VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 13: Imagine the roar of the Maracana, the flash of yellow jerseys, the sheer brilliance of Brazilian football. Now, picture that energy, that legacy, arriving in Chennai. The Football+ Summit 2025 is set to transform the city into a global football hub, not just with industry leaders, but with the very heroes who defined a generation of football.

The announcement of early-bird tickets on BookMyShow has sparked a wave of excitement. This isn't just another conference; it's a rendezvous with history, a chance to learn from the architects of footballing greatness. From March 31st to April 1st, 2025, the luxurious ITC Grand Chola will play host to a gathering unlike any other, where the future of football collides with its glorious past.

"Football is more than just a game; it's about passion, strategy, and leadership," says Dunga, the legendary captain who hoisted the 1994 World Cup. "I'm thrilled to share my experiences and insights with the football community in India at the Football+ Summit. This is a chance to inspire the next generation and contribute to the growth of the sport."

And inspire, they will. Dunga will be joined by fellow 2002 World Cup champions Edmilson, Jorginho, and Sergio, each bringing a unique perspective from their storied careers. These aren't just speakers; they're the embodiment of football excellence, the living legends who painted the world yellow and green with their unparalleled skill and passion.

"Bringing these legends to Chennai is a dream come true," shares David Anand, Founder of Football Plus Academy & Football+ Summit. "We're creating a platform where Indian football enthusiasts can connect with the best in the world, learn from their experiences, and forge lasting connections. This summit is about more than just discussions; it's about igniting a passion for the game and driving its development."

Why Just Watch History When You Can Live It?

The Football+ Summit 2025 is your gateway to:

* Unleash the Winning Mentality: Learn directly from World Cup champions, gaining insights into their winning strategies and leadership secrets.

* Forge Global Connections: Network with top executives, investors, and industry leaders, building relationships that will propel your football ambitions.

* Witness Exclusive Brazilian Football Insights: Dive deep into the strategies that made Brazil a football powerhouse, gaining a competitive edge in the global market.

* Experience Unforgettable Moments: Secure signed memorabilia from these legends and immerse yourself in VIP hospitality events, creating memories that will last a lifetime.

Summit Agenda Highlights:

* Day 1 (March 31, 2025): Focus on Global Strategies & Grassroots Innovations, including panels on grassroots development, technology, and data analytics, culminating in an exclusive networking gala dinner.

* Day 2 (April 1, 2025): Delve into The Future of Football, with roundtables and panel sessions on broadcast & media rights, player management, and interactive workshops on digital transformation and fan engagement.

The summit also boasts an impressive lineup of industry leaders, including David Anand (Founder - Football plus Academy), Dunga (1994 World Cup Winner), Edmilson (2002 World Cup Winner), Paulo Sergio (1994 World Cup Winner), Jorginho (1994 World Cup Winner), Aditya Datta (Founder & CEO - Impetus Sports), Muralidharan Srinivasan (Founder & CEO - TechFront), Kriti Jain Gupta (Director - Conscient Sports), Micky Adams (Former Premier League Manager), Jesse Perl (Former Vice President - Major League Soccer), Anupam Nidhi (Head of CSR, Hindustan Zinc Ltd & Vedanta Ltd), Johnson Kanjirathingal (Founder, Sportfolio Productions), Sayak Ghosh (Founder - StepOut) and Jeet Karmakar (Founder - StepOut); among others. Their diverse expertise will provide a comprehensive overview of the global football ecosystem.

"This is more than just a summit; it's a movement," says Anand. "We're building a community of passionate individuals who are committed to shaping the future of football in India and beyond."

Tickets for the two-day event start at Rs15,000 or $190 for Students/NGOs and Rs22,500 or $280 for professionals. Tickets include an exclusive networking meet and greet.

Purchase Your Tickets Now on BookMyShow:

Don't miss this opportunity to be part of the future of football. Secure your early bird tickets today on BookMyShow and join us at the Football+ Summit 2025! (Link: https://in.bookmyshow.com/sports/brazil-legends-football-plus-summit/ET00437154)

About Football Plus Academy

Football Plus Academy is a professional soccer academy, accredited by the All India Football Federation (AIFF), focused on grassroots football development across Tamil Nadu and India. The academy provides training for aspiring footballers aged 6-22, offering a 360-degree high-performance program that prepares athletes for professional football, including participation in the U13, U15, and U18 AIFF I-League.

Website: https://footballplus.in/

Media & Sponsorship Contact Information

For Media Inquiries

Email: accolade.publicrelations@gmail.com / media@footballplussummit.com

Phone: +91 9385544554

For Marketing & Sponsorship Opportunities

Email: marketing@footballplussummit.com

Phone: +91 9599949439

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)