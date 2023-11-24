Sponsored Content

Home / Content / Press Releases ANI / Breaking Chains - Igniting the Flame of Freedom in the Fight Against Obesity: Manipal Hospitals Millers Road

Breaking Chains - Igniting the Flame of Freedom in the Fight Against Obesity: Manipal Hospitals Millers Road

Dr. G. Moinoddin about advanced bariatric surgery options for individuals with comorbidities and a BMI higher than 30

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2023 | 3:05 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 24: Being overweight and obesity are identified as independent high-risk factors in several health conditions, including diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and hormonal and metabolic disorders to name a few.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) data, every 21 seconds someone is diagnosed with diabetes, 4 million lives are lost to diabetes every year. The fight against obesity and diabetes has become a global health challenge. Understanding the burning need to combat obesity and diabetes, Manipal Hospital Miller's Road, Bengaluru, has launched an Obesity Clinic committed to a multidisciplinary patient-centric, holistic approach to weight loss and obesity prevention. The obesity clinic will cater to a diverse patient population, categorizing treatment based on BMI and associated conditions.

Overweight and obese individuals with uncontrolled diabetes or prediabetic conditions and a BMI below 30 will benefit from personalized care under the expertise of endocrinologists Dr. A. Sharda, Consultant - Endocrinologist and Diabetologist, Dr. Priya Chinnappa, Consultant - Endocrinologist and Diabetologist, Manipal Hospital Millers Road , while for individuals with comorbidities and a BMI higher than 30, the clinic offers advanced bariatric surgery options by Dr. G. Moinoddin, Consultant - Bariatric & Advanced Laparoscopic Surgery, Manipal Hospital Millers Road. The Obesity Clinic extends services beyond weight loss, emphasizing overall well-being and preventing obesity-related complications.

For more information, please visit: https://www.manipalhospitals.com/millersroad/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2284803/Dr_G_Moinoddin.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2284810/Dr_A_Sharda.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 24 2023 | 3:05 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrow

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story