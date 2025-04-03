Breaking the Stigma on Epilepsy: Manipal Hospital Sarjapur Road Hosted Health Talk on Purple Day

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 3: Epilepsy affects about 50 million people worldwide, making it one of the most common neurological disorders. In India, nearly 10 million people live with epilepsy, yet 70% of patients in rural areas do not receive proper medical care due to a lack of awareness and stigma around seizures. Among the elderly, stroke is a leading cause of acquired epilepsy, with up to 30% of stroke survivors developing seizures. These seizures can vary widely in presentation, and recognizing warning signs is critical for timely intervention.

Addressing these pressing issues, Manipal Hospital Sarjapur Road organized an insightful health talk on Epilepsy and Stroke on March 29, 2025, in recognition of Purple Day. Expert Neurologists and Neurosurgeons shared invaluable insights on spotting early warning signs of epilepsy, stroke-related risks, emergency response tips, and recovery. About 75+ residents from the neighbourhood and college-going youth joined the event to learn more about both conditions, aiming to empower and offer support for those living with epilepsy.

Despite being a treatable condition, epilepsy remains highly stigmatized as many people hesitate to seek medical help due to fear of social judgment. Dr. Swati Patil, Associate Consultant - Neurology, addressed the stigma around epilepsy and noted, "Raising awareness is critical to changing this mindset. People with epilepsy need support and understanding, not exclusion. The color purple symbolizes the isolation many patients feel. Ensuring proper treatment adherence is key, as many patients discontinue medication midway, leading to recurrent seizures. This can be life-threatening in situations like swimming, driving, or working near fire. Awareness, compassion, and medical intervention can transform lives and remove the stigma surrounding epilepsy."

Taking the stage to discuss seizures and their impact, Dr. Shivakumar R, Head and Senior Consultant - Neurology, stated, "The brain functions through electrical signals, and when these signals misfire, seizures occur. They can affect the entire brain or just a part of it, leading to various symptoms like loss of consciousness, confusion, or unusual movements. Many people panic when witnessing a seizure, but the best response is to stay calm and ensure the person's safety. No seizure looks alike, thus proper identification remains important for timely diagnosis and treatment. Proper management can definitely improve the quality of life for these patients, reducing seizure frequency and preventing long-term complications."

Talking about advancements in epilepsy treatment, Dr. Aditya Kulkarni, Consultant -Neurology, noted, "Seizures can be unpredictable, and having quick-response treatments is important. In such cases, nasal spray-based rescue medications can bring rapid relief and can prevent prolonged seizures, reducing the need for emergency hospitalization. But, please remember -- they are not an alternative for long-term anti-seizure medications, which is the primary form of treatment. So, recognize your triggers, adhere to the treatment plan, and seek guidance for effective seizure control or dose adjustment. With proper care, most epilepsy patients can lead normal, fulfilling lives."

Talking about the role of surgery, Dr. Ajay Hegde, Consultant - Neuro-Spine Surgery, said, "Drug-resistant or Refractive epilepsy, which is 30% of epilepsy cases, is challenging to manage and surgery can be beneficial in helping these patients achieve seizure freedom. Surgery often provides 60-70% seizure control and it remains a life-changing option for those with drug-resistant epilepsy, especially when performed at specialized epilepsy centers."

The first responder to a seizure is often a family member, friend, or bystander - not a doctor. Through this initiative, Manipal Hospital Sarjapur Road aimed to educate the audience to create a more informed and compassionate community where epilepsy is understood, not feared.

