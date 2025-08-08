Brego Business Scales Up with Integrated Finance and Marketing for Start-ups and SMEs

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 8: Brego Business, a leading growth partner for start-ups and SMEs, has expanded its operations with two distinct service lines covering finance and marketing. The move is part of the company's renewed focus on carving its brand, engaging more deeply with businesses, and laying out the foundation for scalable, technology-driven solutions across India.

Founded to solve the pressing challenge of unreliable finance management for small businesses in 2018, Brego has expanded into a 100-strong team that now combines finance expertise with innovative marketing services. This growth reflects the company's ability to adapt to changing business needs, particularly following the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic, when many clients turned to Brego for digital sales and performance marketing support.

Brego Business offers integrated solutions that combine finance and marketing together under one roof, providing entrepreneurs with clarity, efficiency and execution. Over the past year, the company has made significant strides in setting up a strong all-India distribution network and productising its service experience to ensure scale, consistency and measurable outcomes.

Mihir Lunia, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Brego Business, said,"Simplifying growth for entrepreneurs has always been part of our vision. With two distinct service lines across finance and marketing, Brego is building a reliable and scalable growth engine. The renewed focus on strengthening our brand, deepening relationships with businesses, and creating a technology-driven service experience is setting the stage for the next phase of our journey. At Brego Business, we don't stop at providing advice, we ensure a partnership with founders to execute and deliver results every single day."

Brego Business has evolved into present shape by closely engaging with over 1,200 clients, ranging from emerging start-ups such as Haptik to known and established organisations like Tata Projects. By integrating finance automation, creating real-time dashboards, unified marketing funnels and AI-driven insights, Brego is redefining how entrepreneurs manage growth in a competitive marketplace.

As it looks ahead, Brego Business remains committed to bettering its role as the go-to partner for founders who want to scale efficiently. With its expanded service portfolio, nationwide presence and technology-first approach, Brego is well-positioned to deliver long-term business impact to India's dynamic SME and start-up ecosystem.

About Brego Business

Established in 2018, Brego Business provides integrated finance and marketing solutions designed to simplify growth for entrepreneurs. With a team of more than 100 experts and over 1,200 success stories across industries, the company combines AI-driven technology with human expertise to help businesses streamline operations, scale sustainably and achieve predictable growth.

