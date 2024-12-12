Bridging the Gap Between Talent and Stardom: Prinday's "Melbat Vibe On" Takes Center Stage

ATK

New Delhi [India], December 12: Prinday Event Management's "Melbat Vibe On" isn't just a reality show; it's a cultural revolution, a vibrant tapestry woven with the threads of raw talent. As it traverses the length and breadth of North India, from the bustling cities to the serene campuses, this show is more than a competition. It's a platform that's amplifying young voices, nurturing budding stars, and redefining the music scene.

So far, "Melbat Vibe On" has electrified 21 colleges and universities across Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi, discovering 125 exceptional talents who've left the judges in awe. But the journey doesn't stop here--the show is racing towards its ambitious target of reaching 25 campuses! With every visit, the excitement grows, as this platform transforms budding artists into rising stars, one stage at a time.

This reality show isn't just limited to unearthing talent from Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi--it has taken the entire nation by storm! With contestants from Jammu and Kashmir, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Rajasthan joining the stage, "Melbat Vibe On" has become a melting pot of India's diverse talent, showcasing incredible artistry from every corner of the country.

With a star-studded judging panel featuring JSL Singh, Ravneet Singh, and Amit Uchana, "Vibe On" is a haven for rap, hip-hop, and beatboxing enthusiasts. The show isn't merely a competition; it's a nurturing ground for young artists, fostering creativity and self-expression.

JSL Singh echoes the sentiment, "This platform is a game-changer, giving deserving talent the recognition they deserve."

"The raw energy and passion of these contestants are truly inspiring," shares judge Ravneet Singh and Co-judge Amit Uchana believe the show bridges the gap between raw talent and industry professionals.

Prabhjot Kaur Mahant, MD of Prinday Company, shared her pride in the initiative, stating, "'Melbat Vibe On' is more than just a show; it's a dream come true for aspiring artists across India. This platform celebrates creativity, self-expression, and mentorship, giving young talent the chance to shine and connect with the mainstream industry. Watching these artists grow and showcase their potential has been truly inspiring, and we're thrilled to continue empowering them."

"Melbat Vibe On" is redefining the reality show landscape, offering a stage and mentorship to budding artists. As it continues its journey, this show promises to leave an enduring impact on India's music scene.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)