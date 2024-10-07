Bringing Gold to the Masses: Moneyview partners with CaratLane to offer Digital Gold

PRNewswire Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 7: Moneyview, a leading financial services platform, is set to strengthen its comprehensive suite of financial services with its latest service offering, Digital Gold, in partnership with India's leading omni-channel jewellery brand, CaratLane. This collaboration aims to simplify gold investments by providing a user-friendly platform where consumers can buy, sell, and store gold digitally. Through this partnership with CaratLane, Moneyview brings its customers access to high-quality 24K gold, backed by assured purity and transparency. Gold has been a cornerstone of savings and investment for Indians. However, traditional gold investments often involve high entry barriers and physical storage challenges. Digital gold, on the other hand, allows fractional ownership of gold while making it accessible to a wider range of customers. With low entry ticket size, digital gold reduces the financial burden associated with traditional gold investments, making it a more attractive savings option for many. Moneyview and CaratLane are set to redefine the digital gold investment landscape in India, offering customers a trusted, hassle-free way to invest in a timeless asset.

Speaking about the partnership, Sushma Abburi, Chief Business Officer of Moneyview said, "As we evolve in our multi-product journey, our mission is to provide access to different savings and investment options for our customers for them to manage and grow their finances efficiently. Our partnership with CaratLane allows us to offer a trusted and accessible gold investment option that resonates with India's evolving digital consumers. Our partnership has come at the right time considering the festive season in India begins, a period known for increased gold investments. We are excited to provide an effortless digital gold experience, ensuring that our customers have more choices when it comes to securing their financial future. This partnership strengthens our position as a leading platform providing safe and secure investment options in one app."

Atul Sinha, Chief Operating Officer of CaratLane commented, "The whole point of building the digital gold business is to provide a simpler, cost-effective solution to consumers who buy and gift gold for future jewellery purchases. Today, most of such customers buy gold coins. This partnership can give those digital gold buyers an option to redeem that gold for beautiful jewellery. We feel that we can combine our capabilities and provide a wonderful experience and great value to Moneyview's customers."

This partnership enhances Moneyview's SuperApp by integrating the flexibility of digital gold investments while reinforcing its commitment to providing Indians with a range of cuttiedge financial solutions under one roof.

About Moneyview:

Moneyview, founded by Puneet Agarwal and Sanjay Aggarwal in 2014, is a leading financial services company headquartered in Bengaluru that focuses on leveraging technology to provide accessible financial services to every Indian with a smartphone. With the support of data and technology, Moneyview currently offers personal loans, personal finance management solutions, and credit trackers, and will be launching a suite of other financial products as well. A series-E funded company, Moneyview is backed by investors like Apis partners, Tiger Global, Accel Partners, and Ribbit amongst others. Moneyview strives to empower individuals through inclusive financial solutions that promote financial health and stability.

About CaratLane:

CaratLane - a Tanishq Partnership, India's first omni-channel jewellery brand with 280+ stores across 120+ cities, was founded in 2008 by Mithun Sacheti and Srinivasa Gopalan with a simple but courageous objective - to make beautiful jewellery accessible, affordable and forever wearable. The driving force behind all of CaratLane's efforts is its purpose of enabling people to express their emotions. Through its unique designs and innovative technological interventions, it aims to be a meaningful part of every celebration in the modern woman's life.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2524377/Moneyview_CaratLane_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)