Budget 2025 A Game-Changer for India's Economy: Sudha Reddy Lauds Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 3: The Union Budget 2025, presented today by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, has received widespread appreciation from industry leaders, including philanthropist and business leader Sudha Reddy. She hailed the budget as a game- changer for India's economy, emphasizing its focus on infrastructure, clean energy, industrial expansion, and MSME growth.

The budget has allocated Rs. 1.5 lakh crore in loans for state governments to accelerate capital expenditure. This is expected to drive massive growth in roads, water supply, and energy projects, areas where Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) has played a significant role. The extension of the Jal Jeevan Mission until 2028 further reinforces the government's commitment to water supply projects.

"This budget reflects a strong push toward infrastructure-led economic growth. The increased capital allocation will unlock new opportunities for industries, creating jobs and enhancing the nation's development," said Sudha Reddy.

A major highlight of the budget is the Nuclear Energy Mission, which aims to generate 100 GW of nuclear power by 2047, marking a significant leap in India's clean energy transition. Additionally, the government has introduced policy support for solar, wind, and EV battery production, ensuring a stronger push for sustainable manufacturing.

"The emphasis on clean energy is a testament to India's commitment to a greener future. Incentives for clean technology manufacturing will drive innovation, attract investments, and contribute to a sustainable economy," Sudha Reddy stated.

With a focus on improving urban infrastructure, the finance minister announced:

- Rs. 1 lakh crore Urban Challenge Fund to develop growth hubs in cities.

- 120 new airports to enhance connectivity across the country.

- Rs. 25,000 crore Maritime Development Fund to boost the port and shipping industry.

Sudha Reddy highlighted that these initiatives would accelerate urbanization, improve logistics, and enhance India's global competitiveness.

Recognizing the role of MSMEs and start-ups in economic growth, the government has doubled the loan limits for:

- MSMEs from Rs. 5 crore to Rs. 10 crore

- Start-ups from Rs. 10 crore to Rs. 20 crore

These measures are set to enhance financial support and create a thriving ecosystem for innovation and entrepreneurship.

A Progressive and Growth-Oriented Budget

Sudha Reddy stated that Budget 2025 is a bold step toward a self-reliant and future- ready India.

"This budget is a well-balanced mix of economic expansion, sustainability, and industry support. With increased investments in infrastructure, clean energy, and technology-driven sectors, India is poised for long-term growth and global leadership," she said.

The Union Budget 2025 sets a strong foundation for India's economic transformation, positioning it as a leader in industrial innovation, sustainability, and global trade.

