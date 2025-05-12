Building a People-First Culture at Namdev Finvest: Where Wellbeing Meets Recognition

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 12: Namdev Finvest is redefining what it means to be a people-first organization in the financial services space. As one of India's emerging NBFCs, the company is as focused on nurturing a high-performing workforce as it is on achieving financial growth. At the core of Namdev Finvest's philosophy lies a simple belief: when employees are cared for, recognized, and empowered, business success follows naturally.

Namdev Finvest Introduces Paternity and Menstrual Leave: A Step Toward a More Inclusive Workplace

In a significant step toward fostering a more inclusive and empathetic workplace, Namdev Finvest has become one of the first NBFCs in India to formally implement Paternity Leave and Menstrual Leave policies. These initiatives are a reflection of the organization's unwavering commitment to holistic employee wellbeing--recognizing that life beyond the workplace deserves just as much support and attention as professional achievement.

Under the Paternity Leave Policy, male employees are entitled to six days of paid leave, which can be availed either 15 days prior to or within 180 days following the birth of their child. This policy reinforces Namdev Finvest's belief in shared parenting responsibilities and the importance of providing family support during key life milestones.

In parallel, the newly introduced Menstrual Leave Policy allows female employees to take up to 12 paid leaves annually--one per month--in acknowledgment of their health needs. This initiative aims to move beyond long-standing taboos and foster a culture of respect, dignity, and open dialogue around menstruation.

These forward-thinking policies are more than just administrative changes--they are expressions of Namdev Finvest's core values. They exemplify a workplace culture where compassion and performance coexist, and where the wellbeing of every individual is a priority.

"At Namdev Finvest, we believe building a great company starts with building a great culture--one that values care, respect, and real inclusion. These initiatives reflect the kind of future we are committed to shaping--not just in finance, but in how we lead our people," said Jitendra Tanwar, Managing Director & CEO of Namdev Finvest.

Recognizing Excellence: Rewarding the People Behind The Growth

Namdev Finvest's commitment to its people extends beyond wellbeing--it is equally passionate about recognizing and rewarding performance. In a remarkable employee recognition initiative, the company gifted brand-new cars to 15 top-performing employees across departments.

The recipients represented diverse functions including Treasury, Human Resources, Compliance, Risk, Finance, Collections, Admin, Operations (MSME & Vehicle Channel Business), Sales (Two-Wheeler), Legal, Nodal Management, IT & Technology, & Investor Relations showcasing the breadth of impact driving Namdev Finvest's growth. The vehicles awarded were Mahindra XUV700s, Maruti Brezzas, Grand Vitara, Vitara Brezza, Maruti Swifts & Mahindra XUV3XO, symbolizing more than just rewards--they were acknowledgments of excellence, commitment, and leadership.

"Recognition must be as bold as the performance it celebrates. These rewards are not just gifts--they are symbols of trust, appreciation, and belief in our people. We're proud to honour those who help Namdev Finvest scale new heights," said Gagan Sharma, Chief Human Resources Officer at Namdev Finvest.

This gesture comes on the back of strong financial performance, including significant growth in Profit After Tax (PAT). It's a clear signal that as the company grows, its people grow with it. Namdev Finvest is not just rewarding results--it is cultivating a culture of aspiration and appreciation.

A Stronger Future, Powered by People

Namdev Finvest is building a workplace that stands apart--not only for what it does, but for how it does it. For investors, this translates to a future-focused organization rooted in strong values and employee-led success. For potential employees, it signals an environment where ambition is met with empathy, and performance with purpose.

In an industry that often focuses solely on numbers, Namdev Finvest is proving that when people come first, the results follow.

