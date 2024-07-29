Bulkcorp International IPO Opens on 30th July, 2024

VMPL New Delhi [India], July 29: Incorporated in 2009, Bulkcorp International is an ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, ISO 45001:2018 and BRC certified Company, which is engaged in manufacturing and supply of Food Grade Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container ("FIBC") bags. The manufacturing unit of the Company is situated at Changodar, Ahmedabad. The company offers a wide range of customisable packaging solutions FIBC bags (Jumbo Bags). The company endeavours to maintain high safety and hygiene in plant premises by adhering to key safety and hygiene norms as specified by BRC. Bulkcorp International is offering fresh equity shares of up to 19, 78,800 of face value Rs 10 each.

IPO Information:

Anchor Investor Bidding Date: Monday, 29th July, 2024

Issue Opens on- Tuesday, 30th July, 2024

Issue Closes on: Thursday, 1st August, 2024

Issue Size: Rs 20.78 Crores

Price Band: Rs 100 to Rs 105

Face Value: Rs.10

Issue Type: 100% Book Built

No.of Shares: 19, 78,800

Lot Size: 1200 Shares and in multiple of thereafter

QIB Quota: Not more than 50% upto 938400

HNI Quota: 15% upto 282000 Shares

Retail Quota: Not less than 35% upto 658800 Shares

Market Maker Quota: 5% of the Issue Size upto 99600 Shares.

Bulkcorp International Limited IPO objectives:

The Net Issue Proceeds will be utilized for following purpose:

1) Capital Expenditure setting upto solar power plant

2) To Meet Working Capital Requirements

3) General Corporate Purpose

The Book Running Lead Manager to the issue is Swastika Investmart Limited and the Registrar to the issue is Kfin Technologies Limited.

BULK CORP INTERNATIONAL:

The company majorly procures raw materials from Gujarat. As the company's manufacturing unit is strategically connected to the National Highway and is located in the midst of a developed industrial area, this provides the company the operational advantage as transportation process becomes time efficient. They cater to the requirements of crucial industries such as agriculture, chemical, construction, food, pharmaceutical, and mining. Bulkcorp International's customer base is spread across the globe with presence in countries like United States of America, Canada, United Kingdom, South Africa, Ivory Coast, South Korea, Spain, Europe, Egypt etc. Bulkcorp is recognised as one star export house by Ministry of Commerce and Trade. The majority of its sales are through exports which contributed 68.42%, 75.88%, 72.93%, and 77.56% respectively to our total sales for the period/year ended on March 31, 2024, 2023, 2022 and 2021respectively.

Financial Performance of Bulkcorp International:

The Company recorded a revenue of Rs. 46.50 cr with a profit after tax of Rs. 3.56 cr in the financial year 2023-24, compared to revenue of Rs. 38.96 cr with a profit after tax of Rs. 1.21 cr in financial year 2022-23

