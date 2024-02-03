Business Mint Triumphantly Unveils Winners of the Fourth Edition Nationwide Awards Under 30 Entrepreneurs & Industry Experts - 2024

PNN

New Delhi [India], February 3: Business Mint, a trailblazer in acknowledging excellence and leadership, is pleased to announce the triumphant winners of the Nationwide Awards Under 30 Entrepreneurs & Industry Experts - 2024. This marks the fourth consecutive edition of the Business Mint Nationwide Awards Under 30, held annually since 2021. The highly anticipated digital event took placed on February 02, 2024.

In a celebration of innovation, resilience, and outstanding achievements, Business Mint recognized and honored young entrepreneurs and industry experts who have displayed exceptional prowess and leadership in their respective fields. The event, held virtually, brought together a diverse audience from across the nation to witness the crowning of these young visionaries.

The Nationwide Awards for Under 30 Entrepreneurs & Industry Experts - 2024 covered a wide range of categories such as Hospitality, Real Estate, Aviation, Fashion, Social Impact, Sustainability, etc. The selection process involved a rigorous evaluation of nominees based on their impact, innovation, and leadership within their respective industries.

* Ninad Powar, Proprietor - ComePost - Waste Management

* Japika Kaur Chandok, Fashion Designer - Bespoke Fashion

* Mukul Dev Katara, Founder & CEO - RASA Luxe - Hospitality

* Elroy Fernandes, Partner & Director - Accounts, Operations and HR at Union Living - Co-Living Spaces

* Karan Sawant, Founder & CEO - BeyondMe - SEO Strategy & Analysis

* Rohan Gunda, Designer - GVK Decor - Home Furnishings

* Souvik Banerjee, CEO - Kryptaroid Digital Solutions - Information Technology & Information Security

* Varishab Kalra, Founder - We Are Health Co. - Nutritionist

* Ishu Munjal, Founder & CEO : HOM - House Of Manohar Group - Agro-Food

* Anku Sharma, Founder - Crawl9 - Digital Marketing

* Arun Kumar Meesala, NextGen Convenor - Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Telangana Chapter - Social Impact

* Hardik Bhanushali, Founder & Sagar Bhanushali, Co-Founder - The Planning Paradise - Wedding Planner

* CH Sasi Kiran, Managing Director - Varma Group - Construction and Interiors

* Shahana Shaikh, Founder - Zesh Agency - Innovating Marketing

* Gokul Shrinivas, CEO - MinionLabs - Sustainability

* Ajinkya Dhariya, Founder & CEO - PadCare Labs Pvt. Ltd. - Sanitary

* Pranav Sharma - CEO - Felicity Adobe LLP - Real estate

* Alekhya Reddy & Vaishnavi Reddy - Founders - Beyond Nails - Beauty Experience Salon

* Rushvik Reddy Yasa, Founder & Managing Director - Glamp Inn Valley Resort - Staycation

* Dr Mythili, Entrepreneur | Physiotherapist - MedWell Physiotherapy and Rehab Clinic|Founder-Mythclickz (Digital Marketing Company) - Physiotherapy

* Shreyes Reddy, Founder - Inflooo - Influencer Marketing

* Neha Malgani, Founder - The Little Baker - Rising Star in Baking

* Shreemayi Reddy, Digital Creator - Influencer

* Lishi Ganesh, Actress - Rising Star in Acting

* Saikesh Goud, Co-founder & CEO - Country Chicken Co. - Innovative Retail

* Agnes Rozario, Product Marketing Manager - Techurate Systems Pvt. Ltd - Product Marketing

* Kashish Mittal, Partner - M/s Vivek Mittal and Associates - Audit expert in Renewable Energy

* Yojit Pareek, Co-Founding Partner - Chambers of Jain and Kumar - Corporate and Tax Structuring

* Kaun Bhatia, Creative Director - Cape Agency - Creative Director & Filmmaker

* Abhishek Goyal, Executive Director - Aeroprime - Aviation

Vinay Kanth Korapati, the Founder & CEO of Business Mint, extends heartfelt congratulations to all the winners, recognizing their exceptional achievements that have set new benchmarks. The recipients' dedication, innovation, and dedication serve as a source of inspiration for all. These up-and-coming leaders have demonstrated that, with vision and steadfast determination, there are limitless possibilities for what can be achieved.

Business Mint, a leading platform that recognizes and honors achievements across diverse industries, has successfully completed 54 events with 5000+ award winners. These events, renowned for their excellence, have recognized individuals and organizations, reaching a staggering 100+ million audiences in just 5 years. Through their comprehensive events and awards programs, Business Mint provides a distinguished platform for companies and individuals to showcase their excellence and establish themselves as industry leaders. With a mission to inspire, connect, and empower professionals, Business Mint plays a pivotal role in fostering growth, innovation, and collaboration. The platform is renowned for its unwavering commitment to recognizing excellence and promoting innovation in various sectors. With a strong focus on fostering growth and creating networking opportunities, Business Mint continues to bring together industry leaders, professionals, and enthusiasts to inspire, learn, and collaborate.

