BUSINESSNEXT Elevates GenAI Debugging and NLG Capabilities, Setting New Industry Standards

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 5: BUSINESSNEXT, a leader in composable enterprise solutions for the enterprises, has reaffirmed its commitment to AI-driven transformation with cutting-edge capabilities in Generative AI (GenAI) debugging and natural language generation (NLG). These advancements position BUSINESSNEXT at the forefront of AI-powered sales force automation (SFA) and analytics, providing unparalleled transparency, performance optimization, and customization.

Ensuring reliability and performance in AI-driven workflows, BUSINESSNEXT's SFA platform offers advanced debugging for GenAI and LLMs with comprehensive debugging and tracing capabilities for GenAI models and large language models (LLMs). The platform integrates OpenTelemetry (Otel), an AI audit pipeline, and a feedback-driven improvement pipeline to track and analyze AI interactions in real-time.

Through these mechanisms, BUSINESSNEXT enables users to trace user queries, generated responses, invoked tools, actions taken, and knowledge references used in retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) workflows. This granular visibility ensures that errors can be swiftly identified and rectified, optimizing LLM performance and enhancing AI-driven decision-making. These capabilities distinguish BUSINESSNEXT from market competitors, providing enterprises with AI solutions that are transparent, accountable, and continuously improving.

BUSINESSNEXT's AI-powered analytics platform brings next-generation natural language generation (NLG) capabilities to the enterprises, enabling dynamic and context-aware textual responses.

The system autonomously generates narratives for individual visualizations through charts, dashboards, and data models, offering AI-driven insights into trends, anomalies, and patterns. Users can tailor these narratives through BUSINESSNEXT's Prompt Studio, selecting tone (formal, analytical, conversational, or concise) and verbosity levels for greater personalization.

BUSINESSNEXT's AI-driven analytics processes entire dashboards to generate insightful summaries and trend analyses. With a 95% AI-generated response rate, the system provides comprehensive, context-rich explanations that empower business users to interpret complex data with ease. Templatization options ensure consistency, while language customization supports regional and business-specific requirements.

By analyzing entire data models, BUSINESSNEXT generates detailed narratives that uncover correlations, anomalies, and trends. Users can further refine outputs with customizable tone and verbosity settings, ensuring alignment with organizational goals and audience preferences.

With a strong emphasis on AI-driven automation, BUSINESSNEXT's NLG capabilities ensure that AI powered enterprises can leverage data-driven insights for strategic decision-making while maintaining control over customization and business alignment.

"Our continued investment in AI-driven automation ensures that enterprises can trust our solutions to provide both transparency and accuracy in GenAI workflows," said Sushil Tyagi, Executive Director at BUSINESSNEXT. "By embedding deep debugging capabilities and intelligent NLG within our SFA and analytics platforms, we are enabling institutions to enhance customer engagement, optimize operations, and drive strategic growth."

As a recognized leader in enterprise CRM, BUSINESSNEXT continues to push the boundaries of AI innovation, equipping enterprises with next-generation capabilities that redefine customer engagement and operational efficiency.

For more information about BUSINESSNEXT's GenAI debugging and NLG capabilities, visit www.businessnext.com.

