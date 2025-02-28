BUSINESSNEXT Launches an Advanced Triple-layer AI-powered Retail Banking Customer 360 Platform

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 28: BUSINESSNEXT, a global leader in composable enterprise solutions for the financial services sector, has introduced triple-layer AI-powered Retail Banking Customer 360, designed to help banks gain deep customer insights and enable autonomous actions within seconds. Featuring triple-layer AI architecture, the solution augments customer intelligence and engagement across touchpoints to deliver desired customer experience and drive revenue growth.

* The new version will unlock Customer Intelligence in a summarized and actionable manner, trigger autonomous actions, enable users with personalized engagement strategy

Leveraging AGENTNEXT, an autonomous AI Agent platform, Retail Banking Customer 360' integrates Predictive AI, Generative AI, and Autonomous AI Agents to deliver seamless and personalized customer experience.

To illustrate, the Predictive AI Engine analyzes over 200 data points, across multiple systems including CRM, core banking, credit bureaus, website, social media and more to deliver engagement scores, proactive insights, alerts, offers and next-best action.

Similarly, The Generative AI Assistant instantly creates comprehensive customer profile summaries, synthesizes interaction histories, and recommends personalized next steps for deeper engagement.

Meanwhile, Autonomous AI Agents streamline banking operations by automating offer creation, customer communication, and autonomous actions aligned with customer interactions, life events and financial goals.

Trusted by global banking leaders, BUSINESSNEXT has over a million users in banking, insurance and financial services for managing over a billion end customers, creating a smart workforce, empowered customers, and smart digital experiences adoption for simplified regulatory compliance and sustained growth.

Abhishek Arun, Head of Technology & Architecture, BUSINESSNEXT said, "The advanced industry specific 'Customer 360' provides aunified data platform - entailing consolidated data on employee, customers and the branch. By integrating Predictive AI, Generative AI, and Autonomous AI Agents, it delivers AI-first customer engagement capabilities with the potential to completely transform retail banking at a larger scale, thus enabling autonomous banking future."

About BUSINESSNEXT:

BUSINESSNEXT is a universe of composable enterprise solutions with Leadership in banking, Insurance, and financial services globally. Forrester Wave reports recognize it as a leader and have featured it in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for 11 years running.

Visit: https://www.businessnext.com/

