Cairn Oil & Gas to showcase engineering excellence in upstream, to enhance domestic production for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat

VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 23: Cairn Oil & Gas, part of Vedanta Group, and India's largest private oil and gas exploration and production company, will be present at the 4th edition of India Energy Week (IEW) 2026, to be held from 27th to 30th January 2026 in Goa, showcasing India's untapped hydrocarbon potential, and the company's plans to increase domestic production.

Participating in India's flagship energy exhibition and conference, Cairn will showcase its engineering excellence and innovation, driving the next phase of growth towards achieving India's energy self-reliance. Steering conversations around technology-led exploration and development, data-optimised operations, and advanced digital-led solutions, the company will showcase its strategy for unlocking vast hydrocarbon potential in India.

At IEW 2026, Cairn will be demonstrating the successful adoption of technologies in oil & gas operations, and engineering feats implemented in India's offshore exploration and development, in line with the Hon'ble PM's vision of Samudra Manthan (National Deepwater Exploration Mission).

The company will demonstrate one-of-the-first 3D Controlled Source Electromagnetic (CSEM) survey techniques deployed for its exploration campaign in the deepwater Krishna-Godavari block on the East Coast. For shallow water development, Cairn has recently installed India's first Sub-Sea Template to advance development in the first DSF block in the West Coast, which will be displayed at the Cairn Arena.

IEW attracts global industry experts, providing an opportunity to highlight India's hydrocarbon potential and invite the world to engage, partner, and invest in the nation's growth. Cairn will be exploring potential partnerships to drive growth while spotlighting innovations and forward-looking tech solutions, at this global stage.

Cairn will host a series of Technical Talks on Data-driven Reservoir Management as a new frontier for converting data into oil; performance insights from Jaya gas field in the Western onshore - the first field brought on stream under the OALP framework; Fracturing in Raageshwari Deep Gas and other digital initiatives driving operational excellence.

Showcasing the traditions of the North East, Cairn will bring indigenous women artisans from Assam to present their traditional handwoven textiles to visitors. Through 'Threads of Assam - Woven by the Baidews', Cairn has supported nearly 5,000 women artisans, enabling them to achieve financial independence while bringing their craft to a national stage.

The company invites industry leaders, policymakers, and investors to visit the Cairn Arena (Stall No. 4H12, Hall 4, ONGC ATI, Goa) to witness how the company is engineering energy Aatmanirbharta while building a self-reliant, sustainable energy ecosystem.

Cairn's continued focus on increasing domestic production through onshore and offshore development underscores its commitment to doubling its hydrocarbon production for India's energy security.

