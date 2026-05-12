CallerDesk Sets Benchmark in Cloud Telephony with Leadership Excellence Award 2026 Win

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], May 12: Callerdesk has once again gained strong industry attention by being named the "Best Cloud Telephony Platform of the Year" at the India's Leadership Excellence Awards 2026. This achievement marks an important step in CallerDesk's journey to help businesses improve and simplify customer communication through secure, scalable, and easy-to-use cloud solutions.

In today's highly competitive market, every customer call matters. It can directly impact sales, customer experience, and brand trust. CallerDesk has positioned itself as a practical solution for businesses that want to manage calls professionally without investing in complex telecom systems.

The platform enables organisations to handle inbound and outbound calls seamlessly while also offering advanced capabilities such as automated call routing, interaction tracking, performance monitoring, and real-time visibility into communication workflows. By centralising these functions on a cloud-based system, CallerDesk helps businesses operate with greater efficiency and responsiveness.

CallerDesk provides a wide range of features, including IVR, virtual numbers, toll-free numbers, smart call routing, call recording, call tracking, live dashboards, CRM integrations, call monitoring, auto dialers, and AI-powered voice intelligence. These tools are designed to make business communication easier and more accessible for startups, SMEs, and growing enterprises across India.

The award recognises CallerDesk's efforts in solving common communication challenges faced by businesses, such as missed calls, delayed follow-ups, limited visibility into calls, and scattered customer data. By offering a structured and transparent communication system, CallerDesk helps organisations improve efficiency, maintain consistency, and deliver better customer experiences.

Leadership Perspective on the Achievement

Speaking about the achievement, Kaushal Bansal, Co-Founder & CEO, CallerDesk, said,

"Receiving this award at such a respected platform is a proud moment for our entire team. It shows our effort to create simple and reliable communication solutions for businesses across India. As more companies move towards digital ways of working, we want to make communication easier and help them connect better with their customers."

Sharing his thoughts, Rajesh Dhimania, Co-Founder & CTO, CallerDesk, added,

"This award reflects the hard work of our team and the strength of our technology. We are always working to improve our platform, give better call quality, and make communication smooth for businesses. We will continue to build better solutions to support growing business needs."

CallerDesk has developed its platform with a clear focus on the needs of Indian businesses. Its cloud-based setup allows companies to start managing calls without investing in heavy hardware. Features like multi-level IVR, smart call routing, call recording, analytics, CRM integration, and team performance tracking help organisations improve both efficiency and customer experience.

The company's presence on Startup India highlights its growing role in India's startup ecosystem. CallerDesk provides ready-to-use communication tools that help teams handle incoming and outgoing calls, manage follow-ups, keep track of customer interactions, and improve overall engagement.

Alongside product innovation, CallerDesk places significant emphasis on data security, privacy, and compliance. Its ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification reflects its commitment to maintaining high standards of data security, privacy, and risk management. This focus on compliance makes it a reliable choice for businesses that deal with sensitive customer conversations and call data.

This approach becomes even more important as businesses increasingly rely on digital communication and cloud-based systems. For industries such as BFSI, healthcare, education, real estate, logistics, e-commerce, travel, and professional services, managing customer calls efficiently is directly linked to building trust and driving growth.

CallerDesk's recognition at the India's Leadership Excellence Awards 2026 comes at a time when more companies are moving from traditional phone systems to cloud-based communication platforms. Solutions like CallerDesk are helping businesses work faster, respond better to customers, and make smarter decisions using real-time insights.

The award also reflects the company's long-term vision of building a future-ready communication ecosystem for Indian businesses. With continued focus on automation, analytics, AI-driven communication, security, and ease of use, CallerDesk aims to strengthen its position in the cloud telephony and contact center space.

For CallerDesk, this recognition is not just an award, but a validation of its customer-first approach, focus on innovation, and commitment to solving real business communication challenges.

About CallerDesk

CallerDesk is an India-focused cloud telephony and contact center platform designed to simplify and modernise business communication. It empowers organisations to manage customer interactions seamlessly through features such as IVR, virtual numbers, toll-free services, intelligent call routing, call recording, tracking, CRM integrations, real-time analytics, and automation tools.

Built for sales, support, marketing, and operations teams, the platform helps reduce missed calls, accelerate response times, and improve team performance through better visibility and control. By eliminating the need for complex telecom infrastructure, CallerDesk enables businesses to deliver faster, more consistent, and high-quality customer experiences at scale.

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