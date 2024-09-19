CARD91 Launches Revolutionary 3-in-1 Card Platform at Global Fintech Fest 2024: Pioneering ID and Payment Integration

PRNewswire Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], September 19: CARD91 proudly announces the launch of its 3-in-1 card platform at the prestigious Global Fintech Fest 2024. This innovative solution merges an ID Card, Access, and Prepaid Card functionalities, including NCMC, into one streamlined product, tailored for the modern needs of Corporate Employees and Students alike. Apart from these use cases, this card can be used in multiple scenarios like proper management of large-scale events, in medical institutions, shopping malls, and many more. Unlock the Future with a Single Tap This 3-in-1 card platform is set to redefine how organisations and their employees handle professional and financial transactions. By integrating multiple services into one card, users can now enjoy unparalleled convenience, improved security, and increased flexibility.

Platform Capabilities:

* Mobile-First Design: Optimised for mobile access, ensuring a seamless experience for both users and issuers.

* User-Friendly Interface: Intuitive portals and customisable dashboards simplify management, enhancing operational efficiency for corporates.

* Regulatory Compliance: Fully aligned with RBI guidelines, ensuring secure, compliant transactions.

* Enhanced Security: Equipped with numberless EMV cards, multi-factor authentication, and PCI DSS-compliant data storage for robust fraud protection.

* Configurable Integration: Open APIs allow easy adaptation and integration with various business systems.

* End-Use Control: Customisable settings for transaction limits, whitelisting/blacklisting MCCs/MIDs for enhanced expenditure control.

Card Benefits:

* Multipurpose Functionality: A unified solution for both business and personal use, simplifying everyday interactions.

* Convenient Mobility: NCMC-enabled, allowing users to skip metro queues and streamline daily commutes.

* Environmentally Friendly: Reduces carbon footprint by consolidating multiple functions into one eco-friendly card.

A New Era of Integration and Convenience

"We are thrilled to introduce this pioneering 3-in-1 card platform. This product represents our vision of the future, where technology seamlessly integrates into our everyday lives, from unlocking office doors to making secure online purchases and tapping to pay at the store. This launch also signifies our preparedness to enable APAAR Cards for students," said CARD91 CEO, Ajay Pandey.

He added, "This launch marks a significant step forward in digital convenience, and we extend our sincere thanks to NSDL Payments Bank and NPCI for their support in making this possible."

About CARD91

CARD91 is an Issuance Platform-as-a-Service provider, offering state-of-the-art technology infrastructure to Banks, Prepaid License holders, and Authorised Dealers. The company supports the issuance and management of various payment instruments including PPIs, Debit, Credit, Multi-Currency, UPI, and more. CARD91's solutions enable faster decision-making, greater control, and enhanced transaction visibility for partners.

