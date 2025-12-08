Careervira AI Ranks Among World's Top 10 LMS and LXP Platforms, Announces January 2026 Launch of HR-Focused AI Assistant and Agentic AI Suite

NewsVoir

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], December 8: Careervira AI has claimed a position among the world's top 10 Learning Management Systems (LMS) and Learning Experience Platforms (LXP) and Human Capital Management (HCM) platform, providing enterprise-grade AI-powered workforce development capabilities to mid-market organizations across India, Southeast Asia, the UK, the US, and beyond. The platform is transforming enterprise learning technology by democratizing sophisticated, AI-driven solutions at a fraction of traditional costs.

A Top 10 Global LXP and HCM Platform Built on Google-Scale Principles

Careervira AI has earned its elite ranking by filling a critical market gap: offering mid-market organizations and employees access to world-class learning technology previously available only to Fortune 500 enterprises. "At Google and YouTube, I witnessed firsthand how technology and scale can transform entire industries," says Vijay Singh, Founder and former Head of Product Sales for YouTube across India and Southeast Asia. "Our guiding belief--'You Can Be Everything That You Want To Be'--drives everything we build at Careervira AI. We're bringing that same Google-quality engineering and global scale to HRTech, democratizing access for the mid-market."

The platform offers over 125K+ courses from 20+ global providers and 1,000+ expert instructors on its platform, guaranteeing organizations worldwide have access to best-in-class training resources.

January 2026: Vira AI Launch with 15+ Specialized Agents for Learning and Talent Development

Careervira AI will unveil Vira AI in January 2026 a purpose-built, HR-focused locally trained Large Language Model (LLM) with 15+ specialized agents automating the full spectrum of learning and talent workflows. The multi-agent system achieves 70%-80% automation across skill intelligence, career orchestration, learning curation, and compliance tracking, saving L & D managers over 10 hours weekly.

The Most Affordable Enterprise LXP and HCM Platform

At approximately $2 to $10 per user per month, Careervira AI delivers up to 70% cost reduction compared with legacy systems, making it the most affordable best-in-class LXP available today. "We practice what we call 'frugal engineering'--building radically affordable technology without sacrificing power or intelligence," Singh explains. With zero-code configuration and seamless HRMS integrations, implementation drops from 6-12 months to just four weeks.

Industries Driving Adoption

IT/ITES, BFSI and funded startups companies across India and Southeast Asia are leveraging Careervira AI's stack-specific learning paths for 150+ tech stacks. BFSI organizations are deploying compliance automation capabilities, while internet enterprises use AI-powered career pathing to reduce attrition and accelerate onboarding. With presence across key global markets Careervira AI is the platform of choice for organizations navigating rapid transformation.

Founded in 2020 by Vijay Singh, former Google executive and Head of Product Sales for YouTube across India and Southeast Asia, backed by USD 2.5Mn in seed funding by global HR and Tech Leaders, the company serves 148 countries for its B2C platform and connecting professionals and enterprises through its AI-powered LXP and LMS marketplace across US, Canada, UK, SEA and India.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)