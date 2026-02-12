Careervira Launches Vira AI, the India's First Universal AI Orchestrator, Powering LMS, LXP, HRMS, and ATS Tools into a Unified AI Ecosystem

NewsVoir

Gugraon (Haryana) [India], February 12: Careervira today announced launch of Vira AI, a breakthrough universal AI orchestrator designed to transform enterprise learning from administration to automated intelligence. Acting as a powerful orchestration layer, Vira AI sits on top of existing stacks--connecting LMS, LXP, HRMS, and ATS tools into a unified ecosystem. This launch marks the company's Phase II evolution, building on its recognition as a globally top 10 ranked Learning Management System (LMS) and Learning Experience Platform (LXP) to deliver the first true "Universal AI Employee Platform" for mid-market enterprises. Founded in 2021 by Vijay Singh, former Google/YouTube leader for India and SEA, Careervira is a global AI First HRTech platform solving the mid-market productivity crisis.

Vira AI: The Universal Orchestrator That Does the Work

Vira at its core is a multi-agent architecture designed to automate 94%-98% of learning workflows. The system deploys specialized agents including:

- Skill Intelligence Agents: Achieve 70%-80% automation in real-time skill-gap analysis and predictive insights.

- Career Orchestration Agents: Deliver automation in designing personalized career paths and succession planning.

- Learning Orchestration Agents: Provides automation for scheduling, content curation, and adaptive journeys.

- Compliance Sync Agents: Automation in regulatory tracking and audit reporting.

By automating these tasks, Vira AI returns 20+ hours per week to L & D managers, shifting focus from operations to strategy.

Powered by a Top 10 Global LMS and LXP Foundation

Vira AI launches on Careervira's established, elite LMS and LXP learning platform. Careervira solves the mid-market crisis by delivering enterprise-grade power without the complexity.

The platform provides robust tracking, analytics, and security, plus access to a marketplace of 40,000+ courses from 20+ providers and 1,000+ instructors across 148 countries. Vira AI turns this library intelligent, mapping content to skill gaps and deploying it through automated workflows to drive business impact.

Why Careervira Leads: The "Best in Class" Advantage

Careervira's leadership is driven by three pillars:

- Universal Intelligence Layer: Unlike "rip-and-replace" competitors, Careervira unifies existing tools LMS, LXP, HRMS, and ATS tools into a unified AI ecosystem, allowing modernization without IT overhauls.

- Radical Automation: Moving beyond simple tasks, agentic AI removes nearly 98% of routine processing for lean HR teams.

- Breakthrough Affordability: Capabilities are delivered at a disruptive $2-$10 per user/month--a 70% cost reduction versus legacy systems--making AI accessible to organizations with 100-5,000 employees.

About Careervira

Founded in 2021 by Vijay Singh, former Google/YouTube leader for India and SEA, Careervira is a global AI First HRTech platform solving the mid-market productivity crisis. Operating as a Universal AI Employee Platform across top english speaking countries, it combines AI-native LXP/LMS capabilities with a global marketplace. Backed by $2Mn in funding by top HR and Tech professionals in India and the US. The company is supported by a team across India, SEA, the UK, the US, and Canada, dedicated to making enterprise-grade learning radically affordable.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)