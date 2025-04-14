Careoxy Healthcare Services Private Limited: Your One-Step Solution for Home Healthcare Needs & Medical Equipment Services in Delhi NCR

VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 14: Care Oxy is a Delhi-based healthcare provider that offers quality medical services at home for patients and elderly people, and related medical equipment that is available on rent and delivered to your home. Established in 2019, Care Oxy in Delhi NCR provides appropriate healthcare to the required customers at their place.

Under the leadership of Naresh Singh Dhakad, Director of the company, we and our Medical Staff at Home have created a niche in this industry. Our main aim is to provide quality healthcare services and trained medical staff near your doorstep. We are equipped with trained staff, well-trained medical caregivers, and healthcare professionals and nurses who stay updated with the latest technology to provide medical equipment and care to our customers in the comfort of their homes. We also provide job opportunities for Medical Caretakers.

Our specialized care unit strives to provide a competitive experience in healthcare by providing highly effective medical equipment and home healthcare to all patients at home and always takes care to provide a satisfactory service that helps them to be healthy and happy again with fewer hospital visits. Careoxy healthcare services include:

Home Nursing Services - Nurse at Home Now Available with Careoxy

In today's busy life, it can be difficult to find reliable and caring medical help at home. That's why CareOxy is here - to provide you with qualified nurses at home so that you can receive proper medical care without having to visit a hospital.

Whether it's after surgery, managing a long-term illness, or helping an elderly family member, CareOxy ensures that you get the right care at home, comfortably and safely.

Nursing care services at home are becoming the preferred choice for families due to their convenience, affordability, and the comfort they offer to patients. At home, surrounded by loved ones, patients recover faster and feel more emotionally supported. CareOxy's in-home nursing services are designed to needed for patient care while maintaining the warmth of a home environment. Nurses are ready to provide 24/7 care at home with male and female facilities. The goal of the nurse is to provide the best possible care to the patient that can speed up recovery. This is why families choose nurses for patient care at home.

Nursing special care for home patient: paralysis patient care, Parkinson's disease care, stroke rehabilitation care, dementia and Alzheimer's care, elderly care, bedridden patient care and many more, they are ready to take care of them at home.

Home Attendant Services - Personal Care at Your Doorstep

Having a trained attendant at home ensures that patients receive 24/7 assistance with daily activities such as bathing, dressing, feeding, mobility assistance, medication reminders, maintaining hygiene, and emotional health. Families are relieved to know that a skilled caregiver is taking care of their loved ones.

At home, patients recover faster and feel emotionally stronger when surrounded by loved ones. These services are especially beneficial for elderly individuals, post-surgery patients, people suffering from chronic illnesses, or those who require long-term care at home.

Caring for an ill or elderly loved one at home can be emotionally and physically challenging. This is where home caretaker attendant services come in - providing much-needed support and professional assistance to ensure that patients receive proper care in the comfort of their own homes. Hence, CareOxy trained attendants to provide tailored care while maintaining the warmth of home.

The biggest advantage of hiring an attendant to care for a patient or elderly at home is that they can continue recovery or daily life in a familiar environment. Patients feel more relaxed and motivated when they are with their family members, which can significantly improve their overall health. It also reduces the need for frequent hospital visits, making it a more affordable and convenient option.

Medical Equipment on Rent - You want to make patient care at home easier, use it with affordable service, rent it.

Caring for a patient at home can be challenging, but having the right medical equipment on rent makes it simple, safe, and affordable. If your home patient needs temporary assistance or long-term care, Careoxy provides you with the appropriate equipment to suit their condition.

Medical Equipments:

Oxygen concentrators, oxygen cylinders, bipap machines, DVT pumps, suction machines, ICU monitors, patient beds, recliner beds and wheelchairs, etc., are used for the patient, and which equipment is required depends on the condition of the patient. Some patients only need basic assistance, while other patients need a complete ICU setup at home. Doctors recommend the best equipment based on the patient's condition.

One-Day Nursing Visit Services At Home

For patients who do not require full-time care but need occasional medical attention, CareOxy offers one-day home visit services by experienced nurses:

1. Changing Ryle's Tube

2. Changing Tracheostomy

3. Wound Dressing

4. Inserting/Removing Urinary Catheter

5. Injection Service

6. Cannulation Service

For one-day nursing visits at home, nurses are always available for emergencies.

Award Winning Company for Your Care at Home

CareOxy has won several awards in the healthcare profession, which are for the best service provider. There are several awards for CareOxy - International Fame Award 2021 by Sonu Sood, Global Excellence Award 2022 by Anupam Kher, Global Healthcare Achievement Award 2023 by Hema Malini and Tajurba Award 2024 by Suresh Mansharamani. These awards show that CareOxy has received several awards recognizing its contribution to home healthcare services.

At CareOxy, the caregiver's aim is that your patient receives proper care in the safest and most familiar environment. Don't compromise on healthcare.

Visit Here for Services: https://www.careoxy.com/

