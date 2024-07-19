CASHe Gets ISO 27001 and 27701 Certifications for Information Security and Data Privacy

NewsVoir Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 19: CASHe, one of India's leading AI-based credit-led financial wellness platforms, announced today that it is ISO/IEC 27001:2022 (ISO 27001) and ISO/IEC 27701:2019 (ISO 27701) certified. These certifications validate CASHe's unwavering commitment to data security and privacy. The company has implemented industry best practices, protecting its customers' privacy and demonstrating compliance with global data privacy regulations. ISO 27001 and ISO 27701 are internationally recognized information security and privacy information management system standards developed by the prestigious International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). CASHe's certification was issued by INTERCERT, an independent and accredited certification body, which found the company to have technical controls in place and formalized IT security policies and procedures that protect it from unauthorized access or compromise.

CASHe underwent a rigorous assessment process to achieve these certifications, including an independent third-party certification body's thorough audit of its information security and privacy management practices. This rigorous process, verified by the auditor, ensures that CASHe's systems and processes meet the stringent requirements of both ISO standards. ISO 27001 establishes the international standard for information security management systems, while ISO 27701 extends this framework to privacy information management systems, mandating comprehensive policies, procedures, and controls to safeguard sensitive information, including personal data.

"These certifications are the gold standard for managing security and privacy programs. We don't just talk about keeping our customers' data safe; we are truly committed to safeguarding it, and these certifications demonstrate our continued efforts toward data protection," said Yashoraj Tyagi, CEO of CASHe. "As one of the leading players in the financial services industry, ensuring the security of our customers' data is paramount. This milestone reaffirms our commitment to protecting our customers' information and maintaining their trust. We will continue to implement best practices and uphold stringent security measures to ensure that our platform remains safe and reliable. These certifications provide additional peace of mind for our users, which is critical in a time of constantly changing threats and regulatory requirements."

"The ISO 27001 and ISO 27701 certifications are a testament to our dedication to upholding the highest standards of data security and privacy," said Nadir Mistry, Head of Technology at CASHe. "In an era where cyber threats and regulatory requirements are continually evolving, achieving these certifications underscores our proactive approach to protecting our customers' sensitive information. This accomplishment not only reinforces our technical rigor but also enhances the trust our users place in us. We remain committed to continually improving our security infrastructure to provide a robust and secure financial platform for all our customers."

The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) is an independent, non-governmental organization that develops standards. Its members come from 172 countries worldwide. ISO has published over 24,500 standards, enhancing quality, safety, and efficiency across various industries and programs.

ISO/IEC 27001 is the globally recognized information security management system (ISMS) standard. It provides companies of all sizes and sectors with the requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving an ISMS. ISO/IEC 27701 is an extension of ISO/IEC 27001, designed to enhance an ISMS with privacy controls. It ensures the privacy rights of individuals for organizations that act as Personally Identifiable Information (PII) Controllers and/or PII Processors.

Launched in 2016, CASHe is a modern, mobile-first AI-based financial wellness platform that offers short-term credit, insurance, and investment solutions--all in one place--to underserved digital Indians. It aims to help them achieve financial independence in today's rapidly evolving economy. CASHe has facilitated Rs 10,200 crore worth of digital loans to over 3 million users across India over the last seven years. The team comprises tech evangelists, credit-scoring experts, data scientists, engineers, and business professionals committed to using technology to promote financial inclusion. CASHe uses its proprietary technologies and AI/ML-powered lending solutions to provide prompt credit decisions and create innovative business practices that offer new financial solutions and experiences. These solutions are simple, intuitive, convenient, low-cost, empowering, and human-centric. Its competitive interest rates, instant processing, and flexible repayment options make it India's most preferred digital credit-led financial platform.

CASHe's Super app, with the tagline 'Bharat Ka Money App', strategically positions the brand's commitment to becoming a premier credit-centric financial platform. The app offers users seamless access to a variety of financial services, reinforcing CASHe's mission to enhance financial literacy and inclusion across the country.

