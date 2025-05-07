Casio India's "Recycle Responsibly" Drives Impact with 5,400+ KGs E-Waste Collected in Delhi NCR

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 7: Casio India Co. Pvt. Ltd., one of the most trusted names in consumer electronics, had in March 2025, launched an ambitious two-week initiative as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) campaign titled as "Recycle Responsibly". This campaign, designed to tackle the critically mounting issue of electronic waste, covered the breadth of the entire Delhi-NCR Region, with a remarkable 5,488 Kilograms of electronic waste collected from over 450 touchpoints, including residential societies, corporate campuses and bustling market areas.

With India currently ranked as the world's third-largest generator of e-waste, the country faces mounting environmental and health risks due to unregulated disposal and processing. Recognizing this critical issue, Casio India developed "Recycle Responsibly" not just as a collection drive, but as a community movement that sought to educate citizens, empower grassroots participation and provide practical solutions for sustainable e-waste management.

At the heart of this campaign were seven (7) mobile e-waste collection vans, operated by SHEOWS, a NGO, in association with Allied Waste Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (AWS), a recognized leader in sustainable waste logistics. These vans covered extensive ground, journeying through cities including Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Greater Noida, collecting defunct electronics & other e-waste such as mobile phones, laptops, printers, chargers, batteries, calculators, and other household gadgets -- regardless of their brand.

Each van was more than just a collection point; it served as a mobile awareness unit, equipped with trained staff who engaged with local communities, explained the hazards of improper e-waste handling, and guided citizens on how to make environmentally responsible choices in their everyday tech usage.

A wide array of on-ground activations was also conducted at high-footfall locations, including:

* 30+ residential communities and gated societies

* 50+ popular market areas and shopping complexes

* 20+ major corporate hubs and business parks

To extend their outreach, the campaign featured 88,000+ face-to-face engagements via door-to-door awareness, kiosk demonstrations and street-level interactions. Additionally, over 200,000 people were engaged through lift advertisements, posters and digital displays in apartment complexes and office buildings -- driving home the message that sustainable habits begin at home and at work.

One of the most noteworthy aspects of the initiative was its inclusive approach to the informal sector. India's e-waste landscape is largely shaped by kabadiwallas and small-scale waste handlers who operate outside of formal frameworks, often at the cost of their own health and the environment. Through this campaign, Casio India and AWS introduced training sessions and structured onboarding programs to integrate these workers into the formal waste management system. This step not only supported compliance with the E-Waste (Management) Rules, 2022 & allied legislations, but also promoted a more equitable and safer ecosystem for waste processing.

Every piece of collected e-waste was transported to government-authorized recycling facilities, where materials were sorted, dismantled, and recycled using environmentally sound techniques. The effort ensured safe extraction of valuable components like copper, aluminum and other key metals while reducing the load on landfills and contributing to a circular economy.

"Our goal wasn't just to collect e-waste -- it was to spark a mindset shift," said Akira Watanabe, Director of Casio India. "We are thrilled to see thousands of citizens embrace the message of responsible disposal. When people are given the tools and the opportunity, they show up -- and that's exactly what happened here."

This initiative is part of Casio India's broader sustainability vision, which includes eco-conscious product innovation, the use of minimalist and recyclable packaging, and ongoing public education campaigns around environmental stewardship. The brand believes that technology should empower progress -- not pollution.

With the successful closure of "Recycle Responsibly," Casio India calls upon citizens, schools, offices, and fellow corporates to join the movement toward structured, safe, and sustainable e-waste disposal.

To schedule an e-waste pickup or learn how to bring a recycling drive to your locality, visit:

* www.alliedwastesolutions.com

* +91-120-699-3119

Recycle Responsibly. Because every discarded device has the power to build a cleaner tomorrow.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)