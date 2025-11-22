Celebrating a Decade of Kuchipudi Excellence and Reviving Indian Art Forms in Modern Living

NewsVoir

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 22: ASBL, a leading name in creating future-forward living spaces, has partnered with NrityaPriya Dance Academy as the Cultural Partner for its 10th Anniversary Celebration at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, King Koti. The milestone event, themed around Lord Sri Krishna, brought together over 500 students, alumni, and art enthusiasts to commemorate a decade of excellence in the classical Kuchipudi dance form.

The evening featured soulful performances such as Ambaparaku, Ganesha Pancharatnam, Jayadeva Ashtapadi, and Nauka Charitam capturing the divine grace and storytelling essence that define India's classical traditions. The event also included felicitations for esteemed guests, including cultural icons like Dr. Maddali Usha Gayatri (Central Sangeet Natak Akademi Awardee) and ASBL's Founder and CEO, Ajitesh Korupolu, who attended as Chief Guest.

Speaking at the event, Ajitesh Korupolu said, "Culture is the soul of a community. As we build modern living spaces, we believe it's equally important to build emotional and cultural connections within them. Our partnership with NrityaPriya is an expression of this belief to celebrate the richness of Indian heritage and ensure that art, tradition, and togetherness remain part of contemporary life."

ASBL's association with NrityaPriya reflects its broader mission to integrate culture into the fabric of urban living. Through initiatives such as cultural workshops and community art programs at ASBL Landmark and upcoming projects, the brand aims to create spaces where residents don't just live, they belong.

For ASBL, art and architecture share the same purpose: to inspire, connect, and create meaning. By supporting institutions like NrityaPriya, ASBL continues to nurture India's cultural heritage while empowering communities to rediscover the joy of shared experiences.

This partnership marks another step in ASBL's vision to bridge heritage and modernity reminding us that true progress is built not just with structures, but with stories, traditions, and a shared sense of identity.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)