Celebrating a Decade, The DesignIndia Show 2025 Explores 'Empower'

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 21: The DesignIndia Show (TDS), India's most respected platform for design dialogue and recognition, returns for its milestone 10th edition on 23 August 2025 at The Ritz-Carlton, Pune.

Launched in 2016, TDS is a stage for visionaries and a lens into the future of design-led innovation. Over the past decade, it has brought together leading minds from business, design, education, policy, media, and craft, sparking conversations that shape industries and influence culture. Hosted by IndiDesign, TDS is where storytelling meets strategy, and where design is celebrated as the force driving transformation in brands, systems, experiences, and societies.

Theme 2025: Empower

Marking this milestone, the 2025 theme, "Empower", reflects the role design must play in shaping our collective future. In a rapidly changing world, design has evolved beyond solving problems or creating beautiful products, it shapes systems, influences behaviour, and builds pathways for lasting progress. "Empower" calls for recognising design's ability to give voice, tools, and confidence to individuals, communities, and organisations.

TDS 2025 will bring together leaders from design, business, education, policy, media, and craft for a day of talks, panel discussions, and conversations to explore how design can strengthen designers as leaders and change agents. Speakers will share personal journeys, professional insights, and real-world examples of empowerment through design.

"Design today is more about creating possibilities. 'Empower' is our call to give voice, confidence, and direction to people, ideas, and communities. In times of rapid change, designers must lead as innovators, educators, and builders of an inclusive future. This is not only what design can do, it is what design must do." says Sudhir Sharma, IndiDesign & DesignIndia

India's Best Design Awards 2025

Running alongside TDS, the India's Best Design Awards (IBDA) also celebrates its 10th edition. Launched in 2015, IBDA was the first in India to recognise design excellence across multiple disciplines and sectors. Over the past decade, it has set the benchmark for quality, innovation, and impact, spotlighting ideas that shape the future, address societal needs, and inspire others.

Open to professionals and students alike, IBDA champions inclusivity and diversity, strengthening the design ecosystem. Winners are chosen through a rigorous jury process involving respected figures from the design industry and related fields.

Awards are presented in four categories:

1. India's Best Design Project

2. India's Best Design Studio

3. India's Best In-house Design Studio

4. India's Best Design Student

Winning entries often go on to set new standards, influencing the industry and inspiring other practitioners.

Introducing the Design GOAT Awards

Debuting this year, the Design GOAT (Greatest of All Time) Awards honour studios that have demonstrated exceptional and sustained excellence over the years. The GOAT Award is an honour conferred upon studios that have shown consistency, influence, and leadership in shaping India's design landscape over the years.

A Decade of Impact

Since its inception, TDS has been about celebrating design and building a community. It's an extraordinary gathering of India's most influential design minds: studio heads, award winners, industry leaders, deans and heads. Over the course of a single, curated day, attendees will:

* Hear from leading voices across design, business, policy, and education.

* Gain insights into design as a strategic tool for empowerment and change.

* Witness the winners of India's Best Design Awards 2025.

* Network with peers, collaborators, and potential partners.

About The DesignIndia Show

Organised by IndiDesign and DesignIndia, TDS is a day-long design conference that explores cutting-edge themes shaping the design landscape. It offers a space for participants to engage with trends, technologies, and ideas driving the industry forward.

Our Esteemed Sponsors

The DesignIndia Show 2025 is made possible with the support of: Bajaj Auto, Bhikharam Chandmal, EKA Mobility, EVO, Chitkara Design School, Pragati Pack & Print, BigMint Technologies, Terrablu Climate Technologies, and Mapro.

About IndiDesign

IndiDesign is a global brand strategy and design consultancy based in Pune, India. Founded with a vision to help businesses, institutions, and brands find their authentic voice, it works at the intersection of culture, strategy, and innovation. Over the years, IndiDesign has partnered with leading organisations in India and abroad, creating impactful solutions blending insight, creativity, and purpose. It is also the driving force behind The DesignIndia Show and India's Best Design Awards, both of which strengthen India's design ecosystem and foster dialogue between design, business, and education.

Event Details:

Date: 23 August 2025

Venue: The Ritz-Carlton, Pune, India

Time: 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM

For more details:

The DesignIndia Show: https://tds.design-india.com

India's Best Design Awards: https://ibda.design-india.com

