Celebrating the Founders and Startups Defining Transforming India: National Startup Day 2026

New Delhi [India], January 16: As India marks National Startup Day 2026, the focus shifts to the founders and startups redefining how the nation builds, scales, and competes. From solving grassroots challenges to creating globally relevant businesses, India's entrepreneurs are driving transformation through innovation, resilience, and execution-led thinking. These founders are not just launching companies--they are shaping new industries, creating employment, and building sustainable growth engines that reflect India's ambition, diversity, and rapidly evolving economic landscape.

1. Ajeet Chauhan - Founder and CEO of In You

Ajeet Chauhan is transforming sexual wellness in India by combining science, credibility, and holistic healthcare thinking in a space long dominated by quick fixes. Drawing on 18 years of experience across pharmaceuticals, FMCG, and cardiac care, Ajeet recognized that sexual health is deeply connected to stress, lifestyle, hormonal balance, and cardiovascular well-being. Observing the broader impact of unaddressed issues on relationships, emotional health, and social challenges, Ajeet with co-founders Vaibhav & Ashish,

Founded In You in August 2024 as India's first holistic sexual wellness nutrition ecosystem. Anchored in right nutrition, counselling, exercise, and food, the brand develops clinically validated, organic formulations meeting global quality standards. Its discreet DTC and e-commerce-led model ensures scalable access while respecting privacy. In a short span, In You has already served over 10,000 consumers, showing strong repeat adoption. Guided by the vision to break stigma and deliver measurable outcomes, Ajeet is building a global, purpose-driven brand reshaping intimate health.

2. Gaurav Jaiswal - Founder & CEO of KRAFTORS AI & Research (KRAFTORS AI & R)

Gaurav Jaiswal is pioneering privacy-first artificial intelligence for enterprises with sensitive and regulated data. As Founder and CEO of KRAFTORS AI & Research, based in Lucknow, he is building secure, on-premise AI systems that empower organizations to leverage intelligence without compromising compliance or data ownership. With over a decade in technology consulting and product engineering, Gaurav has led the creation of proprietary platforms like Kraftlens, a document intelligence engine that converts complex documents into structured, audit-ready data while keeping information fully private. His applied research in medical sleep analytics and health-focused AI modelling further demonstrates Kraftors' focus on practical, real-world AI solutions. Recognized by Forbes and part of the NVIDIA Inception Program, Kraftors exemplifies Gaurav's mission to make AI trustworthy, sovereign, and scalable. Under his leadership, enterprises gain access to intelligent automation and cognitive solutions tailored to compliance, operational efficiency, and the highest standards of data privacy.

3. Jaideep Singh Shaktawat - Founder & CEO of YoCharge

Jaideep Singh Shaktawat is accelerating India's electric mobility revolution through technology, scale, and sustainability. As Founder and CEO of YoCharge, he identified a critical gap in the EV ecosystem--robust software and energy intelligence to power charging networks and fleet operations. Hailing from Udaipur and an IIT-Roorkee alumnus, Jaideep reflects India's startup ambition beyond metro cities, combining deep technical expertise with a vision for scalable clean mobility. Under his leadership, YoCharge operates across 25+ countries, processing over 3 GWh of EV charging monthly and enabling businesses to transition to electric fleets efficiently. Recognized under MeitY's Challenge 9.0 and backed by global investors, the company is contributing meaningfully to India's net-zero goals. Jaideep's mission goes beyond infrastructure--he is building a digital, sustainable energy ecosystem that makes clean mobility accessible, reliable, and future-ready, demonstrating how innovation can drive environmental impact at scale.

4. Kapil Gupta - Founder & CEO of Ruhe

Kapil Gupta is redefining India's kitchen and bath sector through innovation, quality, and digital-first thinking. A first-generation entrepreneur with a Computer Science background from the University of Southern California, Kapil returned to India after working with SAP Labs USA to bring global expertise to home solutions. In 2020, he founded Ruhe Solutions Pvt. Ltd. with a vision to combine "Make in India" manufacturing with world-class quality and service. Ruhe began as a digital-first brand, leveraging e-commerce platforms and fast-delivery partners to bring high-quality kitchen and bath products directly to consumers. Over time, the brand expanded into retail, partnering with over 1,000 stores across India, and is planning exports to the USA, Middle East, and Africa. Known for durable products, long-term warranties, and exceptional pre- and post-sales support, Ruhe reflects Kapil's commitment to blending technology, design, and convenience to transform everyday home experiences.

5. Karan Talwar - Founder of Beyond Just Work

Karan Talwar is redefining modern workspaces through flexibility, community, and thoughtful design. In 2019, he founded Beyond Just Work, a bootstrapped coworking and managed office brand, with a vision to create people-centric environments that go beyond mere infrastructure. Recognizing the evolving needs of startups, SMEs, and growing enterprises, Karan built the brand from the ground up, emphasizing customizable, functional, and aesthetically appealing office solutions. Today, Beyond Just Work operates 10+ centers across Delhi NCR, including Gurgaon, Noida, and Delhi, fostering collaboration, community development, and meaningful professional connections among members. Karan is deeply involved in every aspect of the business, from space design to operations and partnerships, ensuring that each workspace balances scalability with a sense of belonging. His entrepreneurial approach and understanding of workspace dynamics have positioned Beyond Just Work as a trusted partner for businesses seeking adaptability, engagement, and a thriving community-driven work culture.

6. Naveen Gupta - Founder & CEO of Intellinet Systems

Naveen Gupta is transforming the global aftermarket through AI-driven, SaaS-enabled platforms that empower OEMs to deliver smarter, more efficient service experiences. As Founder and CEO of Intellinet Systems, he has built enterprise-grade solutions for electronic parts catalogs, service manuals, warranty management, dealer operations, and technical support, helping manufacturers unlock new revenue streams while enhancing customer satisfaction. Naveen's vision of world-class technology from India has taken Intellinet global, with products deployed in over 70 countries, supporting multiple languages, and embraced by leading OEMs and India's top IT resellers. Recognized by Forbes in 2023 among 200 companies with global potential, Intellinet reflects innovation, resilience, and ambition. Under Naveen's leadership, the company is championing an AI-first approach that accelerates digital transformation, strengthens competitiveness, and contributes to India's emerging innovation economy, proving that cutting-edge technology combined with strategic vision can redefine entire industries.

7. Paras Jain - Founder of Indo Wings

Paras Jain is revolutionizing how industries leverage aerial technology through innovation, precision, and practical deployment. As the founder of Indo Wings, he is building next-generation drone and unmanned aerial solutions for applications ranging from agriculture and infrastructure monitoring to surveillance and disaster management. With a focus on indigenous innovation, the company aligns with India's Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives, creating technology that is not only advanced but also reliable and scalable. Under Paras's leadership, Indo Wings continues to strengthen its research and development capabilities, delivering solutions that improve operational efficiency, safety, and decision-making for diverse industries. The company's vision reflects a blend of engineering excellence and real-world impact, showing how emerging startups can address pressing challenges through technology. Indo Wings stands as a testament to India's growing innovation ecosystem and the transformative potential of entrepreneurial vision applied from above.

8. Smit Gada - Founder of The Bluer

For Smit Gada, fashion was never a planned career--it was learned through observation, trial, and repetition. Growing up around his family's garment business, he understood how clothes were made long before he understood how brands were built. This early exposure shaped a respect for craft and quality, while revealing the disconnect between traditional systems and modern consumers.

Starting from home with a single computer, Smit designed Bluer's first pair of jeans guided by fit, fabric, and instinct. With no roadmap, he relied on constant learning and refinement. Four years later, that instinct-led experiment has evolved into Bluer, a fast-growing fashion label backed by over 140,000 people, a team of 40+, and consistent year-on-year growth.

Smit remains closely involved in every stage, driven by the belief that progress should feel earned, design should feel honest, and growth should never come at the cost of intent.

9. Sujay Santra - Founder & CEO of iKure Techsoft Pvt. Ltd.

Sujay Santra is redefining how primary healthcare reaches India's last mile. Driven by a vision to make quality healthcare accessible to every community, he founded iKure Techsoft Pvt. Ltd., building a technology-enabled ecosystem that connects underserved populations with doctors, diagnostics, and essential health services. Through innovation, human-centered design, and strategic partnerships, Sujay has created scalable solutions that bridge gaps in access and continuity of care. Under his leadership, iKure has impacted over 36 million people, treated more than 4.5 million patients, and operates 10 primary healthcare clinics across 6,400+ villages in 11 states. Initiatives like the iKure Health Card ensure essential services remain affordable and structured for semi-urban and peri-urban populations. Sujay's approach blends technology and compassion, creating a model that not only addresses immediate healthcare needs but also strengthens long-term wellbeing, reflecting his belief that equitable healthcare is a right, not a privilege. Sujay is also the author of Losing Big, Winning Bigger, a reflection on entrepreneurship, resilience, and purpose-driven leadership. Guided by the belief that technology and compassion together can make quality healthcare accessible to all, he continues to shape scalable solutions for healthcare delivery in India and beyond.

10. Surajit Datta - Founder & Director of Augmatic Technologies

Surajit Datta is shaping the future of industrial automation and IoT with precision, scalability, and innovation. With over 28 years of experience in telecom, data center infrastructure, and IoT solution architecture, he has led landmark projects across the globe, including Dubai's Global Village and Gurgaon Metro. In 2020, he founded Augmatic Technologies to develop core hardware and embedded building blocks for modern industrial automation, including IoT sensors, data acquisition modules, and gateways. What sets Augmatic apart is its integrated operating model, where R & D and electronics manufacturing coexist under one roof, enabling rapid prototyping, high-quality control, and reliable post-deployment support. Surajit's vision combines deep technical expertise with practical execution, creating scalable solutions for complex industrial environments. Beyond technology, he is a music and sports enthusiast, reflecting a holistic approach to creativity, discipline, and innovation that underpins Augmatic's pioneering work in IoT and automation.

